My mom always held onto these because she said they were antiques - dying to know if they actually are! I’m not even sure of where she got them. Are they real silver? Can I polish them or better to leave as is?
Any info is appreciated!
Thank you,
Casey B
Hello Casey,
Your lovely salt and pepper shakers were made by the Peerless Silver Company, which operated from 1936 until 1959 in Brooklyn, New York. The company was known for manufacturing silver plated salt and pepper shakers and utensils. The number on the bottom of the shakers indicate the pattern or design number. The stamped “La France Reg”, I believe, was that the company had a French registration, meaning that the product could be sold and marketed in France with a “patent” protection. These silver plated salt and pepper shakers are quite common as they must have manufactured quite a number of them. Often the salt would wear away the silver plate, causing pitting to the base metal. You could try to gently clean them with a soft silver cloth, but I would not try anything abrasive, as it could remove the silver completely exposing the base metal. A set in good shape could retail for approximately $10. If there is still salt left in the shaker it would be best to remove it for long term storage to prevent further damage. I appreciate you writing in with your question and I hope the information provided was helpful.
