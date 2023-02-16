Is it a Find!?

I have this military payment certificate. My Grandfather served in Korea and they were found in his dresser with some photos of him in uniform. I am curious if it is still worth at least $5, which is the value printed on the front or if it is worth more as a collectible?
Thanks,
Mary O.
Greetings Mary,
Your 611 series military payment certificate was issued in Cyprus, Libya, Japan and Korea from 1964 to 1969. It was used by military personnel as currency and was printed in 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents, $1, $5, and $10 denominations. The US military issued 15 different series of military payments used from 1946 to 1973 and the 611 series saw the longest period of use. It can no longer be used as actual currency and only has value as a collectible. Condition plays a critical role in accessing the value of such bills. Your bill appears to have some minor tears and is well worn, thus it should be worth approximately $25, if it were in pristine uncirculated condition it could bring upwards of $500. Some very rare examples of military payment certificates can realize upwards of $12,000! I appreciate you taking the time to share with us your find.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.