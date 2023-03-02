Is it a Find!?

Handed down to me from my Grandmother in the 1980’s is this wonderful green pottery vase. There is a faint mark on the bottom and it stands about 5 inches tall. There is not a trace of damage to speak of and I have it displayed safely in my hutch that overlooks my dining room table. Over the years, a few people I knew who were into antiques had inquired if I would ever sell it, but did not mention what they would pay. I am curious if it is something that is valuable? Do you have any information you could share with me? It would be greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Beth K.
Hello Beth,
Your lovely vase was made by the Grueby Faience Company in the early 20th century. It features their signature matte cucumber green glaze with a minute amount of molting to the top half of the vase. Founded in 1894 in Revere, Massachusetts by William Henry Grueby, his company initially manufactured architectural and faience tiles. Upon hiring George Kendrick as a designer in the late 1890’s, the company diversified production to include vases, paperweights, and lamp bases along with their tiles. They drew inspiration from Japanese form and attempted to mimic the glaze from French pottery at the time. The company became world renown during the early 1900’s and they won many prestigious awards for their products. Some of the finest companies at the time purchased their pottery to be fitted or incorporated into their wares. For example, Louise Tiffany utilized their lamp bases for his stained glass lamps and Gustav Stickley incorporated their tiles into his furniture. Grueby pottery is still highly collectible and your vase should realize upwards of $1600 to the right buyer. I am glad that you are keeping it safe in your hutch and I thank you for taking the time to share with us your wonderful vase.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.