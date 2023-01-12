I have this beautiful in the box Walt Disney Tomorrowland Action Rocket Ride that I have had since brand new in 1967. Driven by a small electric motor. Everything works fine. Date on the box is September of 1967. Purchased from Barker’s Department Store in Meriden, Connecticut. What do you think?
Thank you,
Mike
Dear Mike,
It is quite amazing how you have kept your find in such pristine condition for over fifty plus years! It was made in the 1960’s by AMF Wen-Mac and is modeled after Walt Disney’s Tomorrowland’s Rocket Ride. Tomorrowland was a futuristic themed amusement park located within Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Rocket Ride attraction opened in 1967 and closed in 1997. It was over three stories in height and was one of three rocket themed attractions in the park. Your toy could appeal to both collectors of Walt Disney memorabilia and space age collectables. Judging by its condition, you have obviously stored it in a dry environment away from direct sunlight or heat. As it is operated by batteries, it is always best to remove them completely from the toy and its box, as they could leak and damage both. Over the years a few examples in the box have sold at toy auctions and given its condition it could bring upwards of $300 to the right collector. I appreciate you taking the time to write in with your treasured and well-kept find. I have never seen one before and most likely will never see one as mint as yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.