I am in grade school in Peterborough NH. I enjoy digging with my mom in our front yard. We have a really cool old foundation. We found this piece in our front yard and I was wondering if you knew what it was. We tried to do some research online and we could not find it. Its height is 4.25” and
width is about 1 and 1/8 inch.
Thank you so much for your time. We hope to hear back from you.
Hello,
I have spent some time researching your question and have shared your find with some known experts in antiques. To date, no one, including myself can provide you with a definitive answer to what exactly it is, Given that it appears to be brass, it most likely was made to be used in an outdoor element and looks to date to the late 1800’s. My thoughts is it was meant to hold or house an object vertically. It would be interesting to see who may have owned your property during the time, to possibly add some insight into what this object was used specifically for. I kindly ask any readers out there to share what you may know about this mystery object. I appreciate you taking the time to write in and I hope we can provide you an answer.
