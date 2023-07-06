Is it a Find!?

I discovered this object in a barn that was being demolished in Nelson about thirty years ago. It is made from brown glass, and I think it was used as some sort of cap to a container? I have it stored on a window sill and have always enjoyed the color it gives off as the sun shines through it. It is in really great shape. Could you tell me what exactly it was for and if it has any value?
Kindly,
D.M.
Greetings D.M.,
Your find is actually an extremely rare antique glass insulator. These were first used in the 1840’s to string telegraph wire from one pole to another. The electric wire is wrapped around the insulator securing it into place. Insulators are made from glass or ceramic because these materials do not conduct electricity and would prevent the current from traveling down the pole.
The first insulators were small and made strictly for low voltage wire. Eventually the sizes grew, and modern examples used for high voltage electric wire can be quite large. Your insulator is of the threadless variety (1840-1865) and was secured to a wooden post on the pole through pressure and friction. In 1865 Louis Cauvet invented the threaded insulator which is still in use today. The internal threads would allow the insulator to be fastened by turning the insulator into the wooden post and allowed for a more secure fitting. Your insulator
dates to the 1850’s and was made locally by Stoddard Glass Works. I believe they manufactured six different variations of insulators, all of which are extremely rare and well sought after.
Most common examples of glass and ceramic insulators are worth less than a dollar, while some of the rarest examples can command as much as thirty thousand dollars. Believe it or not, your nsulator could sell for up to $1,500 to the right collector and other Stoddard
examples in larger sizes can bring thousands more. Prices can vary depending on condition, and yours appears to be in excellent shape. Your style of insulator has been nicknamed “The Pilgrim Hall” among collectors.
Some examples have been found locally along old railroad lines and I have seen one that was discovered in Walpole along a riverbed. It would be best to store it away from the cold and extreme heat. Thank you for sharing with us your amazing find - it is a stellar example.
