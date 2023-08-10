Is it a Find!?

I sent you Racket, but now for something completely different. I received this as one solid block of rust. I accepted the challenge.
I know nothing about this plane, but inside it has embossed letters: MADE IN USA
It is about 4 inches long and 1 inch wide. All steel construction.
Larry
Hello Larry,
Excellent job cleaning up and bringing back to life your find! Your plane is a Stanley bullnose plane and likely was made in the early 1900’s. These planes typically have a lot of wear to the japanning (the black painted surface) because of the way they’re held when working, leaving them very susceptible to rust, and yours was no exception. These are excellent planes for shaving and smoothing wood in tight corners and cleaning up joinery. Your plane if it still maintained its original finish retails for around $50. Some of the rarest examples of Stanely planes have sold for thousands of dollars!
The Stanley Tool Company, also known today as Stanley Black & Decker, is a renowned American manufacturer of tools.
The company traces its origins back to 1843 when Frederick T. Stanley founded a small shop in New Britain, Connecticut, specializing in the production of bolts, hinges, and other hardware items. Initially called The Stanley Rule and Level Company, it primarily focused on manufacturing rules and levels.
In 1857, Frederick’s cousin, Henry Stanley, joined the company, which led to the expansion of its product offerings. The introduction of the Stanley’s Adjustable Stop, a significant innovation in the measuring device industry, helped establish the company’s reputation for quality and precision.
In the late 19th century, Stanley Rule and Level Company expanded its product line to include hand tools such as chisels, planes, hammers, and screwdrivers. The company’s commitment to innovation led to the development of patented tools, including the Bailey Plane and the Sweetheart Chisel. Today, the company has a dominant share of the tool market, owning such names as Mac Tools, DeWalt, and Black & Decker. I appreciate you sharing with us your find and look forward to other questions you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.