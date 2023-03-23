Is it a Find!?

I was given this 1955 penny from my Grandfather. He stated that it was a valuable coin, and I should hold on to it. I have attempted to do some research on this coin, but the prices range quite a bit in value. Could you please tell me what this coin might be worth?
Thanks
Mark T.
Hello Mark,
The penny you have presented is a rare 1955 double die. An average of 20-40,000 double die pennies were placed into circulation in 1955 due to an error by an employee during a single night shift at the Philadelphia mint. The employee inadvertently misaligned the second die and since a coin is struck more than once, it created a doubling effect. These pennies were, surprisingly enough, first discovered in New England.
In 1955 the majority of the double die pennies were given as change from cigarette vending machines. A pack of cigarettes at the time cost twenty three cents, thus when a quarter inserted, two pennies were given as change. Some examples have even been found as chrome plated charms on charm bracelets manufactured during the same year. It appears that the majority of the 1955 double die pennies were circulated, therefore most examples do exhibit some wear.
When determining the value of your penny there is three key factors: condition, color and how pronounced is the double strike. Your penny appears to be in very nice condition, the double strike is well displayed, and its color average. The brighter the color of the coin the more money it will bring. By no means should this coin be polished or cleaned as it would significantly lessen its value.
I would recommend having your coin sent off to be professionally graded by a company such as PCGS or ANAC (most collectors prefer PCGS). Judging by the photograph, your penny could be worth $1,500-2,500. Having it graded would give you a more precise valuation. Thank you for sharing with us your “thousand dollar penny.” Please store it in a proper holder and good luck with the grading.
