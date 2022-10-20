Is it a Find!?

I have collected these tops from various antique shops and flea markets over the last two decades. I have four and they don’t seem to come up for sale that often. I don’t know why I collect them, but it started with one and every time I have come across another, I purchased it. They are made from brass and are quite small. Could you please share with me the history of these tops and how much they are worth?
Thank you,
Marisa
Hello Marisa,
Sorry for the delay in answering your question, but I felt now would be a perfect time of year to respond. Your tops are called “put take tops / spinners” and were popular during the WWI era. The tops were often played in the trenches by the soldiers who would play for rations, money and various other goods. Its small size and portability made it a rather popular and practical game. There are many variations of the spinner, but the game is played by a similar set of rules.
The rules are akin to the dreidel game which is played during the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. The dreidel is four sided top with put and take sides and its origins date back to medieval times. English and Europeans later adopted the top as a gaming piece and it is called a teetotum. The “put take tops” lost most of their popularity by the mid to late 1930’s. A proper set of rules can be found online if you are interested in playing with them.
Your spinners are quite collectable and scarce to find. The rarest examples, some with up to twelve sides, can sell for over $200 apiece. The tops you have presented would retail for $25-65 each. Thank you for writing in. It is quite a unique collection you have gathered and I wish you luck with further acquisitions.
