Is It a Find!?

I have four matching door pushes from the Eagle Hotel in Keene. From what I was told, they were acquired in the 1950’s when the hotel was torn down. I was curious if they are worth anything?
Thank you,
Marge
Dear Marge,
Your door push plates were made by the Van Kannel Revolving Door Company during the early 20th century. Theophilus Van Kannel received a US patent in 1888 for what he called a “storm door structure”. In his patent he stated that his “door possesses numerous advantages over a hinged door.” It was noiseless, prevented the rain, wind and snow from entering the building, and could allow for a continuous flow of traffic. It is noted that Van Kannel had a certain phobia of holding doors open for women, which drove him to patent such a door. Van Kannel, though, was not it’s true inventor, H. Bockhacker is noted for creating this style of door in 1881 in Germany. In 1899 the world’s first revolving door was built for the Rector’s restaurant in Manhattan. I have checked with the local historical society and viewed many early photos of the Eagle Hotel, which was once located on the corner of Roxbury St and Main, and I cannot find any reference of there ever being such a door there. It may have come off of another building in Keene and its origin might be mistaken. Regardless of which building it came from, such door pushes should sell for at least $25-40 each. The patina on your pushes is wonderful and it would be best to leave them as found. If any reader has a definitive answer of whether it came from the Eagle Hotel or not, please let me know. Thank you for taking the time to share with us your find.
