Is it a Find!?

This is a Kimball’s Jaundice bitters bottle stamped Troy NH. I believe it is Stoddard glass. I found this in the wall of a 1900’s house I am renovating. It looks to be in good condition with no chips. Can you put a value on it?
Sincerely,
Marion W.
Greetings Marion,
Wow that is quite a find! One would only be so lucky as to find one of these in a lifetime. I could write many pages on the history of Stoddard glass, but instead I will focus on who was Edward P. Kimball and what exactly was he marketing. Edward P. Kimball was born in 1820 in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.
He moved to Troy, NH in 1836. He was quite the entrepreneur and he branched out into many business ventures. His businesses included a wide array of categories from brick and broom manufacturing, owner of a country store and a tin shop and the maker of three “medical products”. These products included Jaundice Bitters, Anodyne Toothache Drops, and a Hair Renovator.
During his time in business there was no FDA approval or regulation. Up until to the early 20th century, most remedies contained high amounts of alcohol or other substances that would be illegal to own or take in modern times. Kimball had no formal medical training. Like most remedies sold during his time, there was a lack of scientific or medical formulization. Some, though, were loosely based on early traditional Native American cures.
Kimball became quite successful selling his three remedies and he enlisted traveling salesmen to market his goods. Whether these products actually worked, one may never know. I would assume that the toothache drops may have, given the fact that he could have formulated it with some pretty powerful substances.
Your bottle is quite coveted by early bottle collectors. As noted, it was manufactured in Stoddard, NH between 1846 and 1860. They have sold on average in the past for $800-1200. Condition is extremely important in determining its value. Issues such as cracks, chips, surface abrasions, or staining can adversely affect it value. Also, imperfections inherant in the manufacturing process, like open bubbles, weak embossing, and radiating potstones can diminish its worth.
It would be best to store the bottle in a temperature controlled environment and to keep the bottle uncorked to prevent moisture from collecting inside. Congratulations on the find, and I look forward to hearing what other bottles you may find during the renovation.
