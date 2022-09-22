Is it a Find?

In my Grandmother’s old sewing machine, I found this item in one of the drawers. I am curious of what it may have been used for. I have been sewing and knitting for decades and never have seen such an item. Could you please help identifying, dating and providing a value on my item?
Thank you,
Sarah
Greetings Sarah,
Your mysterious item is a 19th century tatting shuttle. A tatting shuttle is used to make loops and knots with thread to form lace for collars, tablecloths, and trim for textiles. The exact date of the invention of the tatting shuttle is unknown, but the first recorded uses were in the early 1800’s. It was initially utilized by sailors to make netting, specialized knots and also laced presents to bring home to their significant others. Its use eventually became domesticated and patterns began to be printed in women’s publications. The popularity of tatting with a shuttle peaked in the late 1800’s and by the mid 1900’s it had almost completely waned. Shuttles came in many forms, mostly made of ivory, sterling silver or metal. Your example was patented somewhat locally on August 4, 1868 by Ira H. Stockwell and Lizzie Goodwin of Worcester, Massachusetts. There is still a market for antique shuttles, as they are small, easy to collect and come in many different variations. Some of the rarest models can command upwards of $1000 and while your example may only be worth around $50, it is a somewhat rare find. I personally do not know of anyone who actually has the skills or knowledge to use an antique shuttle, as it seems that most lace is made today through needle tatting. They do still make shuttles today, which are mostly made of plastic and differ by having a hooked needle at the end. I appreciate the time you spent to write in and perhaps you could make use of your Grandmother’s item to learn a new skill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.