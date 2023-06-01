Is it a Find!?

My boyfriend found this little container about 45 years ago in between the seats of his 1969 VW bug outside Wichita, KS. That car floated across the river, but that’s a whole different story to tell, lol. Anyway, this container looks to be made out of brass with a nickel coating originally.
It’s imprinted with the following:
Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound Blood Medicine Sanative Wash Liver Pills
Any information where this came from would be appreciated!
Thank you,
Carola
Hello Carola,
Your boyfriend’s interesting find from his 1969 VW bug is actually a promotional early 1900’s sewing kit from the Lydia E. Pinkham Medicine Company. It housed an inner rod that contained two spools of thread, a thimble and a needle. Lydia Pinkham was an American businesswoman who created an herbal medicine called Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound in the late 19th century. She was born in Massachusetts in 1819 and began making the remedy in the 1870s as a treatment for her own menopausal symptoms.
Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound contained a mixture of herbs believed to alleviate symptoms associated with menstruation, menopause, and other women’s health issues.
Pinkham’s company, Lydia E. Pinkham Medicine Company, marketed the product to women for a variety of ailments, making it one of the most widely used patent medicines in the United States during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company also produced a range of other remedies, including pills, salves, and tonics. The success of Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound was partly due to the promotional efforts of Lydia Pinkham and her family. They wrote and distributed millions of pamphlets educating women about women’s health and the benefits of the compound.
After Lydia Pinkham’s death in 1883, her sons took over the business and continued to expand the product line. The company faced legal challenges in the 20th century, particularly in the wake of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, which required manufacturers to disclose the ingredients of their products and to prove their safety. Despite these challenges, the company continues to market Lydia Pinkham’s remedies to this very day. While your miniature sewing kit may only sell for upwards of $10, the history of the product and the story behind where it was found, I find quite interesting. I would love to know how the car floated across the river. I appreciate you taking the time to write in, and I hope the information provided was helpful.
