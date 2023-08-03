Is it a Find!?

I have ten 1921 silver dollars that were given as a graduation present from my grandfather in 1982. I have seen them for sale at various prices. What are they worth if I were to sell them today and do you think they may go up in value? I do not collect coins and they have been sitting in my dresser for decades now.
Thank you for your advice,
Ellen K.
Dear Ellen,
Your silver dollars are aptly named, “Morgan Dollars”, after the designer, George T. Morgan. They were minted from 1878-1904 and then again in 1921. The front side depicts Lady Liberty while the reverse the American eagle. In 1921 the US Mint also began minting its successor, the Peace dollar. The 1921 Peace dollar is one of the most common Morgan dollars and also one of the least valued. It does contain .77334 of a troy ounce of silver, thus its value can fluctuate due to the price of silver. In the last twenty years, I have seen them sell as low as $5 to as much as $45 each. Presently they are selling on average between $25-35 apiece. Some of the rarest dates can realize tens of thousands of dollars. As far as an investment it is hard for me to speculate what they would be worth in the future. An interesting tidbit about the coin. The designer, George Morgan, needed a model to use for the profile of Lady Liberty on the front of the coin. As a suggestion from a friend he found, Anna Williams (1857-1926), from Philadelphia. In 1876 she was persuaded, to sit for five modeling sessions, with great reluctance and agreed to do so if her identity would not be divulged. Shortly after the Morgan dollar was introduced in 1878, her name was revealed to the public as the model. She was met with instant fame, which she greatly disliked. Thousands of visitors and letters flooded her home and workplace. Ultimately, she became a teacher and writer and died unmarried in 1926. Thank you for sharing with us your coins and I hope that whatever you do with them brings you something meaningful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.