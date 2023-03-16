Is It a Find!?

I found this chain amongst my father’s belongings. It has numbered discs on the chain going up to “8”. I have no idea what it is and what it may have been used for. I am wondering if there is any chance you might know what it is. I appreciate any help.
Kind Regards,
Dorothy
Greetings Dorothy,
Took me a second to remember what it is that you have found. It is an antique livestock measurer, it was mostly used on farms to measure and calculate the weight of cattle or other livestock. Being fashioned as a slip chain, it could be used to measure the girth of an animal as well as its body length. For cattle, the approximate weight in pounds of the animal could be determined by using the formula “girth x girth x body length / 300.” Thus, if the girth is 70 inches and the body length is 78 inches, it would be calculated (70 x 70 x 78) / 300 = 1,274 lbs. The numbered tags on the chain represent measurements in feet and there are opposing hanging chain indicators of half feet. While your item is quite rare, there is not a huge demand for such an item. To the right buyer it may bring upwards of $30. I have only seen one other example. I thank you for taking the time to write in and I look forward to other questions you may have.
