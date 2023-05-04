Is it a Find!?

Dear Dan,

I have this toy bank that was handed down to me from my great grandfather. It measures roughly 5.5” high and is painted. I would like to hand it down to my son and was wondering if it was worth anything and if you know anything about its history? I enjoy your articles and I look forward to hearing from you.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.