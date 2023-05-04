Is it a Find!?

I have this toy bank that was handed down to me from my great grandfather. It measures roughly 5.5” high and is painted. I would like to hand it down to my son and was wondering if it was worth anything and if you know anything about its history? I enjoy your articles and I look forward to hearing from you.
Thank you,
Janice L.
Hello Janice,
Your lovely cast iron toy bank was made by the J.E Stevens Cast Iron Company and dates to the last 1800’s. It features most of its original paint and appears to be in excellent condition. Antique cast iron banks have an interesting history dating back to the mid-19th century. The first cast iron banks were made in the 1860s by a company called J. & E. Stevens Co. in Cromwell, Connecticut.
These banks were initially created as a way to encourage children to save money by convincing them to deposit coins inside the bank’s secure locking mechanism. They were often cast in the shape of animals or buildings with some featuring automated mechanisms that would deposit the coin mechanically into the slot. Over time, more companies began producing their own cast iron banks, including the Arcade Manufacturing Company and the Hubley Manufacturing Company.
In the 1920s and 1930s, cast iron and tin banks became popular advertising tools for businesses. Institutions would give out promotional banks shaped like their product or service as a way to encourage customers to remember their brand.
Today, antique cast iron banks are highly sought-after collectibles and some of the rarest examples can sell for over $10,000! They are a tangible piece of history that represents a time when saving money was seen as both responsible and fun. Your cupola bank could bring upwards of $225 to the right collector. It would be best to store it in a dry environment and away from direct light to keep the paint in its beautiful original condition. I appreciate you taking the time to write in and I hope the information provided was helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.