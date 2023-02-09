Is it a Find!?

I found this brass knife inside an old chest of drawers. It has multiple blades of different sizes. Do you have any idea as to its age or exact use? It looks old and interesting and thought it would make for a great question.
Thank you,
M.P, Keene, NH
Hello M.P,
Your found item dates to the Civil War era (mid-19th century) and is called a fleam. This device would be used as a bleeder for the practice of bloodletting. This medical procedure was first recorded around 1000 B.C. by the Egyptians and involved cutting a patient’s vein to allow for the withdrawal of blood in order to prevent or remedy a sickness or disease. This quack method of practicing medicine was thought to cure any illness, from asthma to smallpox. By the early 20th century this procedure was abandoned due to the lack of any real beneficial offerings to a patient’s health. The fleam’s blades were designed to sever veins without leaving more than a half inch incision. There are many variations of fleams and they are of interest to collectors of early medical and scientific instruments and devices. In today’s market your find could bring upwards of $150. I would not recommend using it as it will most likely cause you to need a tetanus shot. Thank you for sharing with us your find and you are indeed correct, it is an interesting piece.
