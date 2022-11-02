Is it a Find!?

I once found a pair of early eyeglasses in a dresser that belonged to my great-grandfather. I was told by an antique dealer many years ago that they were used by soldiers in the Civil War, and that they are quite valuable. Can you please confirm its age and what value it may have? I was told to insure them. I hope I have a real treasure!
Thank you,
E.K
Greetings E.K.,
It is not often you find a pair of eyeglasses like the ones you have presented, as they are quite uncommon. Eyeglasses with tint and a clear center were first sold as sharpshooters’ eyeglasses. The composition of the lenses allowed superior focus and contrast. They were first introduced to the marketplace in the 1870s, at least six years after the Civil War. They are frequently sold and labeled as Civil War sharpshooter glasses in antiques shops and online, but they simply are not.
This style of eyeglasses was sold for sharpshooting up until the 1890s, and later in that decade they were rebranded as “scenic spectacles” that were marketed to tourists. I would not recommend insuring your glasses as they generally sell between $65-100. Judging by the construction of the glasses, I would assess that they were made in the 1880’s. Thank you for writing in with your unique pair of spectacles. I do believe they are a great find despite their relatively small monetary value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.