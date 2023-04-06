Is it a Find!?

I inherited a sewing thimble collection from my Grandmother. I don’t know where she had acquired them from and I have no idea as to how much they are worth. There are ten of various shapes and sizes. There are a few marked “sterling.” Could you tell me what their value might be? I am quite fond of them and think I might add to the collection.
Thank you,
Claire
Dear Claire,
Sewing thimbles have always been an interesting item to collect because of their size and numerous variations. There are literally thousands of different examples composed of varying compositions, styles and sizes to be found. They can be made from silver, gold, plastic, steel, shell, bone, aluminum and pewter. There values can range from under a dollar each to over a thousand dollars for some of the rarest more desirable examples. The earliest known thimble dates back to the Han Dynasty in China (206BC – 202AD).
The thimbles you have presented date from the late 19th century to the early 20th century. Most look to be sterling and a couple are adorned in a gold wash (plating) at the bottom. The one with the blue floral enamel is most likely the most valuable thimble in your collection with a retail value of $45. The other thimbles photographed could bring between $15-30 apiece.
If you choose to continue collecting thimbles they can be nicely displayed in an early type set wooden drawer that could be hung on the wall. I have seen them for sale in various antique shops for under $30 and they can be cut down to size to accommodate the number of thimbles in your collection. Thank you for writing in with your interesting find. I wish you all the luck in continuing your collection and look forward to other questions you may have.
