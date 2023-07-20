Is it a Find!?

Among my Grandfather’s belongings, I unearthed this Official United States Savings Album. It has $7.90 in 10 cent stamps, or 79 stamps adhered to the pages with additional empty squares to place a total of $18.70 worth of stamps. I was wondering how old the booklet was, its purpose, and if it has any value today? I enjoy reading your articles and look forward to your response.
Thank you,
Debra
Dear Debra,
First introduced in World War One by the United States Treasury, these stamps were purchased by the American public to help fund the war effort. They were sold at United States Post Offices throughout the country. During WWI a War Savings Certificate stamp was able to be purchased from 1917-1918 for $4.12 and it was interest bearing. Upon its maturity in 1926, it could be redeemed for its full five-dollar value. At the time, they also issued 25 cent thrift stamps, which incurred no interest, but could be used to save up for a War Savings Certificate. During WWII, the Treasury eliminated the War Savings Certificate, but continued on with the Thrift Stamps. They issued them in denominations of ten cents, twenty-five cents, fifty cents, one dollar, and five dollars. They were renamed United States Savings Stamps and featured the image of a famous Minuteman Statue. Like the Thrift Stamps of WWI, they were not interest bearing. Official albums or booklets, like the one you have presented, were distributed with these stamps. Once the booklet was filled, to the full value of $18.70, it could be turned in to purchase a Series E war bond. These bonds would then reach the matured value of $25 after ten years. Today, your stamps actually could still be used as a partial payment for a Series EE savings bond or could be cashed out at face value at a local financial institution. I would assume that most banks are not used to handling such stamps as they are over 70 years old. If that is the case, you could always mail them in directly to the Federal Reserve Bank with a Series EE savings bond form. Thus, your booklet is worth a minimum of $7.90, but given its historical value it may bring upwards of $20 to the right collector. Thank you for writing in with your interesting find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.