I have this cast iron key (?) from the Hotel Astoria in Leningrad. I have no idea where it came from, and it was found inside my Great Grandfather’s dresser when we were cleaning out the house to put it on the market. I have it in my curio cabinet and have often wondered what exactly it was for. Through some research, I have yielded little information. I was hoping that you could lend some of your knowledge on this item.
Sincerely,
Alice P.
Dear Alice,
Your cast iron key is for the Hotel Astoria in St. Petersburg, which is the second largest city in Russia and features its established date of 1912. The reason for the additional city name of “Leningrad” on the key, is because St. Petersburg was renamed Leningrad in 1924 (it was reverted back to St Petersburg in 1991). The Astoria is a five-star hotel and interestingly enough during World War Two Hitler planned to have a grand celebration there once he overtook the city, which never happened. Your key likely belonged to a night watchman that needed it to clock into certain stations. Hourly or at certain times, he or she would be required to insert and turn the key into a time stamp clock that would record that the area had been secured and checked. It would be very interesting if you could figure out how your great grandfather acquired such an item. Perhaps he had traveled overseas for vacation or military service. I could see the key realizing upwards of $75 to the right collector. It is quite an obscure object, and I am sure that there are not many like it out there. Thank you for sharing with us your find and I hope that the information that is provided was helpful.
