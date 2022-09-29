I have this gold pendant with a carved gemstone on the bottom. It appears to feature someone’s initials and a man’s head. I found it in an old trinket box from my Grandmother. It is about an inch tall. Could you tell me what it was used for and its age? Does it have any value?
Thank you.
Margret H.
Greetings Margret,
Your find is actually a wax seal stamp, it likely hung off a pocket watch chain as a fob, and dates to the mid to late 19th century. The casing is likely composed of a mid-carat gold and it appears to be English in origin. The initials and image on the bottom would correspond to the original owner’s name and family crest.
As far back as Roman times, wax seals were used to sign documents. By dripping melted wax on a document and then pressing the stamp onto it, this would create an “official” signature or seal. These seals were also used for sealing envelopes or folded documents to ensure that they would not be tampered with or opened. Presently there are companies that still make customized wax seal stamps and they make for a very unique way to add flair to one’s letters.
Not only are the wax stamps collectable, but so are the wax seals themselves. The stamps themselves can be found in various forms and compositions, from gold rings to large ornate handled desktop sized versions. I have seen examples similar to yours sell for upwards of $300. Values can fluctuate dependent on the weight of the gold, size, complexity, and aesthetic appeal of the carved stamp itself. In some instances, an unusual quotation on the stamp can significantly increase its worth.
I have seen numerous examples of semi-precious gemstones that are carved as the stamp, yours happens to be citrine. It would be interesting to see if the initials and crest match any of your ancestors. Thank you for sharing with us your unique find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.