Is it a Find?!

I recall sometime back about you writing about Halloween items being collectible. At a local church rummage sale, I found these Halloween seals mixed in a box of greeting cards. They are not stuck together and they still have the original gum on the back of each seal. There are 18 seals left in the box. Did I find a treasure?
Thanks,
Pat
Greetings Pat,
The Halloween seals that you inquired about were made by the Dennison Manufacturing Company located in Framingham, Massachusetts. They date circa the 1930’s and were used to adorn or to seal an envelope. You are correct in your assumption that of all the holidays, Halloween collectibles are the most sought after. In the early 20th century, Halloween in the United States was celebrated mainly by adults, who would host lively costume parties. It was not until the late 1930’s that Halloween transformed into the youthful acquisition of candy from friendly neighbors; known today as “trick or treating”.
Dennison Manufacturing Company produced numerous Halloween items in the early part of the 20th century including die cuts, stamps and greeting cards. In today’s market some of the rarer items made by Dennison can bring upwards of $1000. Your seals, as a set, could realize upwards of $150 to the right collector. It would be best to store them in a dry environment to prevent the gum on the back from sticking to the other seals. Thank you for sharing with us your great find and good luck with future finds.
