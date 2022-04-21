Is My Cooking Oil Bad for the Planet?

You may know which cooking oil is best for your heart health, but do you know which is best for the planet? Let’s take a look at the environmental impact and sustainability of some of the most popular cooking oils in the United States.
While some of these crops drain more resources than others, thus creating a larger impact, most vary across the industry by producer and company. Of note, the palm oil industry has been greatly condemned for its culture of mass deforestation, although exceptions can be made.
The sustainability of olive oil, however, depends primarily on its producer. In general, to assure sustainability, consumers are encouraged to choose organic and fair-trade brands whenever possible. Although in other food industries the designation of “organic” does not always equal lesser environmental impact, it does mean this in the olive oil industry and extra-virgin (cold-pressed) olive oil is the best choice.
Canola oil is engineered from the rapeseed plant, and its name stands for “CANandian Oil, Low Acid.” It is very commonly genetically-engineered and highly refined, which makes it more of a threat to the environment. In contrast, peanut oil is low on the scale of environmental impact.
Coconut oil can also be a little tricky in that it is considered sustainable if purchased from fair-trade producers, but many large producers are clearing coastal mangroves as demand for coconut oil increases. Grapeseed oil is often used for high-heat cooking and salad-dressings and is a byproduct of winemaking making it somewhat sustainable by producer, although purchasing the organic versions of this oil are also recommended.
A blend of a variety of oils, vegetable oil can include soybean, corn, canola, peanut, olive, sunflower, safflower, and palm oils. It is highly processed and refined, depleting its nutritional value almost completely and raising its environmental impact. Vegetable oil crops take up more growing acreage than all other fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, roots and tubers combined.
Avocado oil and a general demand for avocados worldwide has become a strain on the environment, causing significant degradation, so also buy organic and fair trade with this oil whenever possible. Sesame and walnut oils are deemed moderately sustainable as long as pesticides have not been used.
Olive Oil Cake
Adapted from feelgoodfoodie.com
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
2/3 cup olive oil
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
2 large eggs
3 tbsp. lemon juice
Zest of one lemon
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and oil a 9-inch round cake pan. Mix dry ingredients together in large bowl. Create a well in flour mix and add olive oil, Greek yogurt, and eggs. Whisk into flour mixture. Add lemon juice and zest and stir until completely combined with no lumps. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with Greek yogurt and raspberries, if desired.