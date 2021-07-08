Is Kombucha Your Cup of Tea?

If you’ve ever read up on the positive health benefits of probiotics, then kombucha may be something you’re familiar with sipping.
Kombucha tea is a fermented and lightly sweetened black or green tea beverage that is slightly carbonated and fizzy from the fermentation process. It is believed to have originated in China and is made from only tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast.
The kombucha is the actual culture that is used to make the tea. Kombucha tea is only about .5% alcohol by volume, so not enough to cause any effects unless consumed in large quantities.
Kombucha is made by fermenting the sugared tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY. It is also sometimes called a “mother” or “mushroom.”
The SCOBY is this rubbery, slippery, brown disc that forms at the top of the jar or container in which the tea is being made. The most common explanation for the existence of the SCOBY is that it creates a shield for the fermenting tea from the outside air to help maintain the tea’s environment inside the jar and protect it from unfriendly bacteria.
The SCOBY bacteria and yeast eat most of the sugar in the tea, making it refreshing and fizzy. It’s also appreciated as a low-calorie and low-sugar beverage. The living bacteria are probiotic, which means they contain live microorganisms with health benefits. Probiotics are also found in yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kimchi.
Probiotics are promoted pretty widely these days for their gut health benefits. The microorganisms in your gut are called the gut flora, gut microbiota, or gut microbiome and include mostly bacteria, but also viruses, fungi, and other unpleasant things. Most of the gut flora is found in your colon, or large intestine.
Therefore, it makes complete sense that the gut flora is sensitive to one’s diet. Studies have shown that an unbalanced gut flora is linked to numerous health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and depression. Probiotics are believed by many to help keep the gut flora balanced. Drinking a daily shot of raw apple cider vinegar is another way some people try to balance their gut health.
Kombucha can be bought commercially in multiple flavors in individual sizes, in bulk at food co-ops, or you can make your own kombucha right at home with the proper supplies. I find several of the commercial brands to be pretty delicious and satisfying, and they also make a lovely mocktail option for nights when I don’t want to drink alcohol.
Because I’m a fan and drink it pretty regularly, I attempted once to make my own kombucha. I was unsuccessful because it became moldy. I had purchased a dried SCOBY online rather than getting one from someone I know and I wonder if it was doomed from the start or a scam.
But you can find many recipes for kombucha online and the instructions are a little too detailed to include here. Suffice to say, if you’re a big enough kombucha lover to want to try to make it at home, then there are plenty of resources to assist in that endeavor.
For those interested in a locally produces option, Eureka Foods Kombucha (eurekakombucha.com) in Rockingham, Vt., will deliver their farm-made kombucha quantities as small as 5-gallon kegs and boxes of 12 bottles as far south as Brattleboro and Keene. Their kombucha is micro-craft brewed at Lillie Brook Farm and they source local berries, herbs, and fruits to combine with fair trade organic teas, healthy culture, and Vermont farm water.
Although I’ve only ever consumed it straight, kombucha can also be used as a substitute for vinegar in other preparations. Some of the most creative uses that I came across were salad dressings and condiments, meat marinades, frozen treats, cocktail mixers, and to soak grains. One website even suggested using overly acidic kombucha as a hair rinse.
If kombucha sounds like your cup of (fermented) tea, give it a sip or a swig sometime -- it just might help your tummy feel the TLC it needs to get back on track. Bottoms up!