Is it Time to Renovate or Sell?

Homes are hard to come by. The average single-family house in New Hampshire spent 33 days on the market last month, down 17.5 percent from the prior year, while the median price rose more than 20 percent, according to the N.H. Association of Realtors.
Some homeowners in need of an upgrade have turned to remodeling or expanding their existing space — a trend that’s continued, said Lucia Bergeron, president of Bergeron Construction in Keene.
“The addition/remodel market is still riding high from COVID and isn’t showing signs of slowing as the pandemic winds down,” she said in an email. “We’re definitely seeing more homeowners looking to expand and remodel current homes over getting plans drawn up for ground-up builds. Likely, elevated material and labor costs are the reason.”
Mike Shea, president of Jaffrey-based building-supply retailer Belletetes, also said he’s seen many people opt for renovations.
“We are seeing a lot of interest in it,” he said. “Of course, most everybody’s aware of the housing shortage today — the lack of options, the lack of availability.”
Renovating right now isn’t without its challenges. Shea and Bergeron said contractors are extremely busy. Labor and material costs have risen, and supply chain disruptions can add time to projects.
“Time frames have not changed for the better in this last year,” Bergeron said. “Supply chain issues are still affecting lead-time items like cabinetry, windows and doors.”
Mathew Blanc, president of Blanc & Bailey Construction in Charlestown, said he’s busier than any time since 2007. Most of that, he said, is driven by people who moved into southern New Hampshire or Vermont during the pandemic and are turning second homes into primary residences.
Often, those homeowners don’t have major budget constraints, he said. “They want what they want, and they don’t care what it costs.” That’s part of what’s “hurting the blue-collar folks that are on a budget that want to do projects, is that there’s just so much of that influx of money coming from other parts of the country, which are keeping everybody really busy.”
He said the reputable contractors he knows have backlogs of a year or more right now.
Bergeron said the company is seeing demand for new or larger decks, porches and all-season rooms go up. Kitchen renovations “seem to be down,” while bathroom projects are holding about steady.
Blanc, by contrast, said kitchens and baths are so popular right now his company can’t keep up with demand.
Shea said homeowners should consider costs and lead times as they plan for projects.
“The two things I would suggest is, probably whatever they budgeted is gonna cost more, and it’s gonna take longer,” he said.
Spending on home improvements soared during the pandemic, as many people were stuck at home. The Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University recently said it expects expenditures on remodeling to continue growing, but projects the pace of that growth to slow after peaking in the third quarter of this year.
Abbe Will, associate project director of the center’s Remodeling Futures Program, said in an April 21 news release that “the rising costs of project financing, construction materials, and labor, as well as growing concerns about a broader economic slowdown or recession may further slow remodeling growth.”
When rising costs lead homeowners to delay nonessential projects, it can push prices of commodities like lumber back down, though that doesn’t usually apply to manufactured products, Shea said — those prices tend to go up and then stay up.
Despite higher costs and other challenges, Shea said, many homeowners are forging ahead with projects.
“A lot of people have maybe felt like life has been on hold for the last couple of years due to COVID, and they just want to see some progress,” he said. “They want to see some change.”
Blanc said he doesn’t see the prices easing this year, though it might be different next year. “If you’re on a tight budget,” he said, “this may not be the best time to build or renovate.”