Is It Time to Get Back to the Gym?

New Year’s came and went, just like that! Now we are in the middle of February and it feels like we’ve already settled into our old ways.
Did you make a commitment to yourself in January that you were going to start going to the gym? Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to start going for a run every morning. No matter the exercise, some of us may be finding ourselves less than motivated to continue.
It may seem surprising to some, but the hustle and bustle of the gym after the new year dies down sharply in the beginning to the middle of February. Many regular gym goers brace themselves January 1st, for the influx of new members and the equipment being less available, but for some reason it never lasts long.
Why is it so hard to stick to a healthy routine of exercise?
The top three reasons why people skip the gym is their lack of time, their lack of confidence and that the gym is too busy.
According to runrepeat.com, four percent of the new year gym members quit by the end of January, 14 percent quit by the end of February, and 50 percent quit within six months.
We all have been there. We muster up the motivation for a while, and then life just seems to happen. You’re tired, or you have extra work that needs to be done. You, or a child get an illness and then suddenly you have managed to completely botch your whole routine. No matter the reason, there are a few things to keep in mind when trying to keep that motivation going.
If busy gyms are your downfall you could try to find a smaller gym. Or talk to your gym about what are times during the day that they have the most members, so you can avoid those hours. Some of the busiest times at the gym are around 5:30 p.m., on the weekdays and 10 a.m., on the weekends. Try going early in the morning, do a late lunch workout, or even late evening.
You should also try to do exercises that you enjoy. Dave Olson, a human movement specialist of Keene, suggests trying a few different things until you find the one that you really like. Try lifting weights, yoga and running, for example. Or perhaps you think you may enjoy kickboxing or cross training. “I feel like the number one thing is to find something that they just enjoy doing. Some people may think they need to go running, because that’s what people are doing, but if you don’t enjoy running, chances are you’re not going to stick to it.” Olson said. “It has to be enjoyable for that particular person.”
As a human movement specialist, Olson will assess and identify a proper movement pattern for any exercise a person may be doing. Which is another important aspect of staying in shape. Doing the exercise correctly will keep someone safe from injuries and will also help in getting the most out of any workout. “Take it easy, take it slow to start, and make sure you’re doing things correctly when it comes to form.”
If time is one of your issues, don’t feel the need to be strict about how long you spend working out, or how many days you go. Olson feels that people may get overwhelmed and feel like they have to workout multiple days a week, but that doesn’t always work for everyone. “Don’t stress if you’re going to miss a day,” he said. “Don’t feel like you need to do it all the time. If you can only get to the gym one day a week, it’s better than nothing.”
If you’re new to the gym and you aren’t sure how the equipment works, or don’t know what kinds of exercise you should do, don’t be discouraged. Many gym employees are happy to help. “Don’t be afraid to ask. That’s what all the trainers and employees are there for,” Olson added.
Olson works at the Keene Family YMCA and the Summit Athletic
Center in Keene. For more information you can contact him via email at