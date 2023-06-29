Is it a Find!?

My wife’s youngest son found this painting while cleaning out a barn on the family’s farm.
I looked online and was able to find the painter online, but this picture was not found. According to the labels on the back it was painted on the 29th of July 1945. The painter was Charles Curtis Allen from Massachusetts. The picture is named Grey Day Surf-Ogunquit.
I would like to know if it has any monetary value. I could not find the painting in the online gallery.
I follow your column and hope you can find more information.
Thank you.
Leonard T.
Hello Leonard,
What an amazing find your son has discovered! Charles Curtis Allen (1886-1950) is a Massachusetts artist known for his landscape paintings of New England with a primary collectible emphasis on his Vermont artwork. He was appointed membership to the well-known New York City artists’ club, Salmagundi, where according to the label on the back of your painting, it is where it was once exhibited. He did have a residence in Ogunquit, Maine where the scene was painted on the coast according to his written biography, it appears that in 1945 he did gift the painting to a Mr. Exel, whom may have been a family relative or prior owner to the barn being cleaned out. This painting you most likely will not find the exact example online as it has likely been stored or displayed since gifted. His best works can sell for upwards of $3,000, with most examples only bringing a few hundred dollars. While a nice painting, its value does fall into the lower category, and to the right retail collector, you could fairly ask $300. Thank you for writing in with your son’s find and I hope the information was helpful.
