Invite the Wild Back In

“You can be an important part of the conservation puzzle just by selecting the right plants in your yard,” said Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware. In his newest book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” he lays out a plan that is both manageable and heartening.
“It helps each of us realize that we can make a difference and together create a healthy habitat for wildlife, one garden at a time,” said Laurie Danforth, president of The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt. The museum recently hosted an online presentation by Tallamy to explore the concept of conservation corridors, though he has become somewhat cautious with that language.
“I’m growing to not like that term because it still implies there’s just this little connection between habitats,” he said, adding that instead, he wants us to fill in all the spaces.
For centuries, “we had this notion that humans and nature can’t be in the same place at the same time.” We’ve developed landscapes that don’t align with the natural world, featuring plants as decorations. Though beautiful, many are actually invasive and detrimental to their surroundings.
“We now have 7.9 billion people on the planet, and we have this attitude everywhere,” he said. He pointed to education as a root cause, noting that people haven’t been taught good stewardship. As a result, there is global insect decline, and approximately three billion birds have been lost — according to Tallamy, “that’s about a third of our bird population gone.”
Though this massive ecological crisis is both sad and frightening, he pointed to a glimmer of good news: “People are starting to listen.” He emphasized essential ways in which we must act now to rebalance our environment… manage our watersheds, sequester as much carbon as possible, and nurture a diverse range of pollinators. “To do that,” he said, “you need the plants that support it.” Lawns simply won’t cut it.
“The loss of native habitat, the invasion of non-native plants and insects, and climate change are all variables which threaten our own existence,” Danforth said. “No pollinators, no plants, no people.”
So, what’s the answer? We must invite wildlife back in.
“That’s the biggest cultural shift we have to undergo,” Tallamy said. “If humans are going to dominate every inch of the planet, then we have to share those spaces with nature.”
Take his own land, for example — a 10-acre property in Pennsylvania that was once mowed for hay. “There was almost nothing here,” he said. But through a deliberate effort to reintroduce native plant life, something quite magical happened and relatively quickly. “Four years ago, I decided to count the species of moths.” He’s up to more than 1,000, the equivalent of about 40 percent of all moth species in Pennsylvania. “That’s a lot of biodiversity,” he said. “They’re here because I put the plants back.”
But why do moths matter? Because they come from caterpillars, and caterpillars are tasty… to birds.
“It takes 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars just to get the chickadee to leave the nest,” Tallamy said. So, if you don’t have caterpillars in your yard, you won’t find any chickadees there either. Nearly all bird species need insects to reproduce; they can’t feed just on seed. “When you plant a tree that supports insects,” he said, “you’re planting a birdfeeder.”
For almost any place in the U.S., the best tree you can pick is an oak.
“Oak support more caterpillars than any other genus of tree in American by far,” Tallamy said, noting that it starts with a simple acorn. From there, you can begin building small beds around it. “The first step is to recognize you don’t have to do this overnight. You could make this a long-term goal.”
Though small steps create big change, there is a certain level of accountability to be acknowledged. For anyone who owns property, Tallamy said, “Along with that ownership comes responsibility. You can’t own the earth and not be a good steward.”
And whether you own land or not, there are numerous ways to contribute, including donating or volunteering to support a local park or land conservancy.
“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, you can help turn this around” Tallamy said. “That’s the note I want to leave it with.”