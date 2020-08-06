Chipmunks are the minute-striped darlings that have startled you with their sharp “chip!” if you have a stone wall in your yard and feed songbirds (sunflowers are their favorite). This year, chippies are everywhere. Warmer winters and a good food supply are all they need to thrive and expand their population to the pest-like proportions many of us are dealing with this summer.
Last year, I was entertained when one made the entrance of her home in the tiny square where four patio blocks met, just outside our full glass slider. I’d watch her stuff rolls of dried beech leaves into her cheeks and then try to fit her face (now three times its size) into the tiny square. Needless to say, she had to unpack and repack her cheeks several times to get her face to fit.
Later, I noticed she wisely figured out the hole was wider if she went in on the diagonal. I began to imagine she was wallpapering her tunnel with all the leaves, but then I witnessed her two tiny trembling offspring emerge from the nest for the first time — be still my heart!
A few weeks later, the four patio blocks collapsed into the tunnel. Knowing the chippies had other doors, I filled it in to prevent breaking an ankle. But it took three tries and some large stones before they gave up and put a new hole in the lawn about two feet away. Then rocks started falling out of our nearby retaining wall. When inspected, fresh mounds of supporting earth were found near new holes.
Chipmunks are serious architects. Their tunnel is 20 to 30 feet long with several entrances and many side chambers for different purposes: bathroom, bedroom and many food pantries. They excavate new branches when more storage is needed. If their tunnel runs into the roots of your favorite bulbs or perennials, they will be chewed out of the way.
A chipmunk’s food cache is important. They are solitary creatures, so the females are by themselves for a 30-day pregnancy, birth and feeding of two to eight babies each spring. They can have a second brood in the fall as well. Babies stay with mom about two months, then they build their own tunnels and start gathering food. Chippies do not hibernate the full winter because they cannot gain the necessary fat.
They alternate between active periods, when they eat their cache, and periods of hibernation. They consume seeds, berries — including the strawberries missing from your garden — mushrooms, slugs, snails, insects, even bird eggs and young mice. They search for and carry food like little ninjas, scurrying from under a bush to behind granite steps, blending into a pile of dried leaves, scooting beneath the deck and closely skirting a boulder until they have crossed the yard from their food source to their hole. They are very fast. This speed and their small stature are essential to outwit fox and birds of prey, not to mention to make as many trips as possible for an overflowing pantry before winter.
Typically, you’ll find a couple of chipmunks per acre, but this year they seem countless. How do we prevent them from damaging our gardens and structures? First, eliminate the food source that is attracting them — especially bird feeders and composting kitchen scraps. You may also want to gather pinecones, nuts and acorns that fall near your house and dump them in the woods away from your patios and retaining walls. Second, if they are persistent in your gardens, the best remedies play on their senses of smell, taste and fear — deterrents such as mothballs, cayenne pepper spray and fox urine are praised by others as solutions. Still, their stealthy chipmunkiness is worth a few minutes of daily observation.