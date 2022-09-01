The buzzing of the late-summer grasshoppers… crunching of the parched grass underfoot. Reminders that summer is winding down. With still plenty of garden projects for September, I consciously try to appreciate the successes of the season and suck up as much summer joy as possible. I love the way the end-of-August sun has begun to come in at a slant in the afternoon. It’s a different, lazy light that, for me, evokes satisfaction and the desire just to sit on the back porch with a glass of cold white wine… taking it all in.
Clusters of dragonflies add to the ambience. Less of them this year because of the drought but still enough to appreciate their almost orchestrated dance across the lawn and back field. It’s a Friday night and blessedly partner, Joe, and I have no plans. The only chore on my list this evening is to give all the container plants and the enclosed garden a good watering. Joe worries about the well. I tell him that at a depth of 450’, our well draws from far below ground water. An old pop song from the 60s was playing in my ear so I started singing it. Joe heard me and he was soon singing along after looking up the tune on Google. “We’ll Sing in the Sunshine” by Gale Garnett. An old song I loved as a very young child. I actually thought Sonny & Cher sang it.
For me, it hasn’t been a spectacular gardening season but still, an enjoyable one. I’ve almost conquered the weeds that have plagued the gravel pathways inside the enclosed garden since it was first constructed. Yes, there’s probably up to 100 that have re-emerged since my first sweep through, and they do tick me off. Still, a far cry from the waist-deep sea of goldenrod and other tall unwanted guests I finally resorted to whacking down with the push mower last year.
I clamber over the spaghetti squash and Serpent of Sicily vines that are covering the middle path of the garden, gently tugging the hose and letting it rest on top of the leaves and tendrils. A few weeks ago, I’d tried my tripod broadcast sprinkler but that really felt like a waste of water. Most of it went far outside the fence and only gave the interior garden a light sprinkling. This night I was using my trusty watering wand. Of the two long beds of the garden, one is devoted to flowers. Half of it was my attempt to grow anemones this year. Specifically a deepest blue variety. I’d also bought a pastel mix of the bulbs. Well, a lot of care and time went into the anemones and they were only ok. Spotty germination. Even spottier blooms. Much lower growing than I’d anticipated so cut flowers they were not. In a petite little vase maybe but not what I’d envisioned.
The other half of the cutting garden was just good old zinnias. As I reached that end I smiled and again felt satisfied. The zinnias were gorgeous. I’d planted three different mixes… from State Fair to a spider blossom style. The sun was still just shining on a few of the tallest orange, rose and green/yellow blooms and it had a lovely ethereal effect. Whether I stick to it or not, tonight I’m vowing that next year that whole entire bed would be a sea of dependable, beautiful zinnias. They simply sing in the sunshine.
