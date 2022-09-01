The buzzing of the late-summer grasshoppers… crunching of the parched grass underfoot. Reminders that summer is winding down. With still plenty of garden projects for September, I consciously try to appreciate the successes of the season and suck up as much summer joy as possible. I love the way the end-of-August sun has begun to come in at a slant in the afternoon. It’s a different, lazy light that, for me, evokes satisfaction and the desire just to sit on the back porch with a glass of cold white wine… taking it all in.

Clusters of dragonflies add to the ambience. Less of them this year because of the drought but still enough to appreciate their almost orchestrated dance across the lawn and back field. It’s a Friday night and blessedly partner, Joe, and I have no plans. The only chore on my list this evening is to give all the container plants and the enclosed garden a good watering. Joe worries about the well. I tell him that at a depth of 450’, our well draws from far below ground water. An old pop song from the 60s was playing in my ear so I started singing it. Joe heard me and he was soon singing along after looking up the tune on Google. “We’ll Sing in the Sunshine” by Gale Garnett. An old song I loved as a very young child. I actually thought Sonny & Cher sang it.

