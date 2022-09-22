Time to Transplant & Divide
Michael Breshears

A few red leaves have started blowing across lawns and driveways. The nights are dropping down into the 40s and the sun is coming in at its golden slant. As much as we might lament the growing season is coming to an end, there’s still lots of garden chores to do and even some preparation for the spring.

A couple months ago, I had 5 yards of compost and loam delivered and its been sitting out in the further back yard ever since. I’d grown frustrated with what I call my flat rock garden. When we had the land cleared and contoured, I’d asked for a slight mound of soil with a big, long flat boulder placed on top as a sort of natural bench. Seasons have come and gone and so have many of the perennials I planted there. Knowing that excavated soil was mostly clay and rocks, I’d amended with bags and bags of rich garden soil with each planting, but it just wasn’t enough. This year, I’m excavating about 2/3 of the soil along with most of the remaining plants and packing in that loam/compost mixture in its place.

