Time to Transplant & Divide

A few red leaves have started blowing across lawns and driveways. The nights are dropping down into the 40s and the sun is coming in at its golden slant. As much as we might lament the growing season is coming to an end, there’s still lots of garden chores to do and even some preparation for the spring.
A couple months ago, I had 5 yards of compost and loam delivered and its been sitting out in the further back yard ever since. I’d grown frustrated with what I call my flat rock garden. When we had the land cleared and contoured, I’d asked for a slight mound of soil with a big, long flat boulder placed on top as a sort of natural bench. Seasons have come and gone and so have many of the perennials I planted there. Knowing that excavated soil was mostly clay and rocks, I’d amended with bags and bags of rich garden soil with each planting, but it just wasn’t enough. This year, I’m excavating about 2/3 of the soil along with most of the remaining plants and packing in that loam/compost mixture in its place.
Late September and right through mid-October is an excellent time to transplant perennials. Their performance is over for the year and with the cooler, moister days of fall here, transplant shock is much less taxing for plants and shrubs. The new plan for my flat rock garden is peonies, lilies and Agastache with a few other accent plants and room for annuals to be mixed in. I’d complained in an earlier column about my dismal peony bloom this year in a large bed made up mostly of the gorgeous things. Along with that barren, acidic soil I had planted them in, I’ve also been facing a losing battle with ferns. Really quite lovely, feathery ferns but they’ve been relentless. They’re sweet in the dappled sun of that bed so I’ve decided to dig up about a dozen peonies and just let the ferns be. A small concrete statue of a boy with a basket looks ethereal rising up from the multitude of soft natives.
Transplanting plants is a relatively easy task with multiple benefits. If you’re not thrilled with how your garden phlox hides the Autumn Joy sedum behind it, this is the time to correct these planting errors. Another good reason to transplant is that some plants need dividing every 2 to 5 years to keep them in tip top shape. A couple good examples are tall ornamental grasses and Siberian iris. Both typically vigorous growers, they get so busy taking up more and more garden space that they tend to die out in the middle. I’ve got several Miscanthus Sinensis clumps around the property that have done just that. The upside to this is that in dividing them, you’re not only refreshing the plants you love, but you’re also giving yourself more of them. A good 3’ diameter clump of tall feathery grass that’s died out in the center can be dug up and become 4 individual plants. The same is true of Siberian iris. The downside to these particular two plants is that they’re a bear to dig up and divide. With Siberian iris, I’ve spent a good 20 minutes digging and digging and prying out the clump to then have to go get a handsaw to cut through their dense, woody roots. It’s worth it in the end and most garden perennials only require a 4-point plunge with a round pointed shovel around them and a firm lever action with your shovel handle to get them out. Most important is to leave as much soil and root material intact.
When it comes to peonies, we’re talking a horse of a different color. While not terribly taxing to dig, they are very, very persnickety about planting depth. If you’re moving a peony that is a reliable bloomer, plant it at exactly the same depth in the ground it already was. If you transplant them lower than the desired depth of their crowns, they’ll give you plenty of foliage but little to no blooms. If you’re transplanting a peony that has not been a good performer, other than not getting enough sun (6 hours per day is ideal,) then it could be they were planted too deeply in the first place. Dig it up. Remove some of the topsoil above the crown of the plant and plant it a good inch or two higher in the soil than before.
Next week, our last week of Intrepid Gardener for the season, I want to talk bulbs. Remember, you saw some gorgeous early blooms this spring when all else looked so bleak, well, let’s take a look at some gorgeous spring blooming bulbs whose time to be planted is over the next four weeks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.