The Serpent of Sicily
Franchi brand from Seeds of Italy (growitalian.com)

Right around Memorial Day, I was looking for summer squash plants at Achille Agway in Peterborough when I came upon a single potted type of zucchini called “Serpent of Sicily.” The tag was from an outfit called Gilbertie’s, an organic wholesaler out of Westport, CT. Mostly known for herbs, they also grow field vegetables.

Aside from its enticing Serpent name, it also said “Old World Zucchini Cucuzzi.” Well, that sounded exotic enough for me and of course I plopped it in my cardboard carrier. What is it about the term “Old World” that I found fascinating? For me, it conjures up thoughts of old Italy. A grandmother stirring her “gravy” (spaghetti sauce) all day long over an old stove. People gathering around on a Sunday afternoon for a big family feast of mouth-watering traditional Italian foods. Opera music playing in the background comes to mind.

