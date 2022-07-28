The Serpent of Sicily

Right around Memorial Day, I was looking for summer squash plants at Achille Agway in Peterborough when I came upon a single potted type of zucchini called “Serpent of Sicily.” The tag was from an outfit called Gilbertie’s, an organic wholesaler out of Westport, CT. Mostly known for herbs, they also grow field vegetables.
Aside from its enticing Serpent name, it also said “Old World Zucchini Cucuzzi.” Well, that sounded exotic enough for me and of course I plopped it in my cardboard carrier. What is it about the term “Old World” that I found fascinating? For me, it conjures up thoughts of old Italy. A grandmother stirring her “gravy” (spaghetti sauce) all day long over an old stove. People gathering around on a Sunday afternoon for a big family feast of mouth-watering traditional Italian foods. Opera music playing in the background comes to mind.
Old World is also synonymous with the term “heirloom” when it comes to vegetable plants, and this is the basic thrust of idea I’m getting at here. In the fall, you may remember one of my soapbox diatribes about the slim variety of mums that are offered commercially year after year. The same five colors basically and they come in two sizes… 6” pots and much more lavish displays in 10” planters. Yet, just a tiny bit of researching “chrysanthemum varieties” will reveal literally hundreds of gorgeous mums you’ve never seen before. It all boils down to the concept of most common denominator. That mum with a daisy shaped bloom instead of the traditional cushion shape might not be as hot a seller as the one everyone’s familiar with. It’s the same phenomenon with cars. With some exceptions (Jeep and Ford), they all look the same.
Manufacturers, growers and retailers tend to play it safe. I get it. But, as gardeners, we put so much blood, sweat and tears into our passion, I’m a big proponent for reaching further. For every Jet Setter tomato (the variety I picked to grow this year just because they sounded familiar), there are dozens more to be explored. Let’s vow, this winter, to spend some time researching heirloom and old world varieties of annuals, perennials and vegetables. I found a neat site, Seeds from Italy (growitalian.com) that is the US distributor for Franchi Seeds, Italy’s oldest family-owned seed company. Doesn’t that sound cool? My wish is that some of our local growers might read and consider this. Can I speak for all us gardeners and say we’re even willing to pay a tad more for these more unusual yet age-old varieties?
Back to the Serpent of Sicily. I looked it up and found out it’s not a squash at all. It’s actually an edible gourd. And, it has the most gorgeous, pure white flowers, unlike squash blooms which are yellow. It’s a huge spreader and it’s probably going to overtake my entire enclosed garden but I’m excited about it anyway. Because I never take the time to think these things through enough, I planted the single plant right between green bell peppers and brussels sprouts. The brussels are robust enough to withstand the gourd’s tendrils but the peppers I need to stay on top of. I’ve started clipping the Serpent leaves that are trying to shade them. I get the sense the gourd isn’t going to mind a few missing leaves.
A very popular vegetable in Italian and Mediterranean dishes, the Serpent of Sicily can grow 24-36” long but is best harvested when it’s most tender at 12”. Long, skinny and bright green, they can be grilled, roasted or stir-fried. They mature at 68-75 days so that might be perfect since yellow squash and zucchini may be long gone by then. Interestingly, you can leave them on the vine until their skins harden to a shell and can be used for “unique craft projects” according to the tag. Well, alright then. If I know my tendency to wait just ‘til peak ripeness is gone, I’ll be making some Christmas wreaths out of these “Serpents of Sicily.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.