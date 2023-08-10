The Peacock Orchid.

Several years ago on a garden tour in Peterborough, I happened upon a couple large pots of peacock orchids in the Fry Gardens. It was a beautiful surprise to find near a gorgeously landscaped pool area underneath a pergola. Surprise because for some reason I had these summer blooming bulb plants positioned in my head as a somewhat all-too-common garden plant for such a grand garden. It’s funny how we get certain perceptions stuck in our head. I have commonly seen peacock orchid bulbs offered as a free premium in garden catalogs when you reach a certain spending bracket.
That visual of these quiet, graceful plants stuck in my head. Not an orchid at all, Gladiolus murielae are in the Iris family (Iridaceae.) According to Wisconsin Horticulture Division of Extension, other common names are Abyssinian gladiolus, fragrant gladiolus and sword lily. Grown from corms rather than bulbs, they’re cousins to the much more dramatic and showy gladiolus we’re all familiar with.
The sword lily is native to the mountains of East Africa and is most common in northern Ethiopia. Just like traditional glads, murielae are not hardy for our region and the corms must be lifted in the fall after frost and before the ground freezes. Just as easy to grow, though, and as regal as a swan. I planted a dozen bulbs all clumped together in about a square foot area right next to a couple white Casablanca Oriental lilies. The lilies were also new to this garden I call Flat Rock and they’ve already done their gorgeous thing. But, now, along come the peacock orchids.
The leaves are indeed sword-shaped and the bright green cluster was a striking accent even before the bloom began. It was cool to see the buds quietly emerging and then nodding downward. With a deep purple blotch emanating from the throat of each bloom, the pure white of the rest of the tepals is vivid in contrast. Each stem produces several flowers that open one at a time over a 3-4 week period. The orchid-like blooms hang from the arching stalk as if to not call attention to its heavenly beauty.
I know I’ll be putting Gladiolus murielae on my bulb list for spring planting next year. Two more clusters of it in the mostly white and purple-blooming flat rock garden will be devine.
