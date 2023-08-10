The Peacock Orchid.

Several years ago on a garden tour in Peterborough, I happened upon a couple large pots of peacock orchids in the Fry Gardens. It was a beautiful surprise to find near a gorgeously landscaped pool area underneath a pergola. Surprise because for some reason I had these summer blooming bulb plants positioned in my head as a somewhat all-too-common garden plant for such a grand garden. It’s funny how we get certain perceptions stuck in our head. I have commonly seen peacock orchid bulbs offered as a free premium in garden catalogs when you reach a certain spending bracket.

That visual of these quiet, graceful plants stuck in my head. Not an orchid at all, Gladiolus murielae are in the Iris family (Iridaceae.) According to Wisconsin Horticulture Division of Extension, other common names are Abyssinian gladiolus, fragrant gladiolus and sword lily. Grown from corms rather than bulbs, they’re cousins to the much more dramatic and showy gladiolus we’re all familiar with.

