The Mighty Marigold

While talking with a friend a few days ago he mentioned that he needed to buy a few more plants for this year’s garden. He specifically mentioned marigolds and I must have given him a quizzical look since he defended his future purchase as mere protection for the other, more valuable plants he was nurturing. Particularly in his vegetable garden.
I’ve heard using marigolds as a pest deterrent in the garden many times before. The chat with my friend got me thinking about marigolds in general. Like so many easy-to-grow annuals, marigolds are often associated with parking lot medians and gas station planters. Amongst some of the least demanding plants, I remember their prolific use throughout my younger years right along with wax begonias and red salvia. Because of their ubiquitous use, I can’t remember ever once planting marigolds in my adult years. And, really, that’s unfortunate.
The genus Tagetes contains about 50 species of what we know as marigolds. From the Asteraceae family, marigolds are native to Mexico according to Wiki. Naturally occurring bloom colors are golden, orange, yellow and white… some with maroon highlights. Typically treated as annuals, there are perennial marigolds as well, though they might not be hardy enough for our northern climate.
Similar to how I feel about tomato plants, when I run my hands through marigolds, I enjoy the pungent, almost spicy smell. Not floral smelling at all, they have a very distinctive scent. Interestingly, Tagetes minuta, a South American tall, upright marigold, is cultivated to produce an essential oil known as marigold oil. This particular variety has become naturalized in moderate climates around the world and unfortunately has become invasive in some places. This variety looks nothing like the decorative form we’re familiar with.
An important source of food dye in Europe, Tagetes erecta is used in the production of pasta, mayonnaise, vegetable oil, margarine and various confections. In the US, it is only approved for use as a colorant in poultry feed.
Back to the use of marigolds as pest deterrents, yes indeed marigolds are beneficial in the vegetable garden to ward off insects. Planted as companions to tomato, eggplant, potato and chili peppers, some insects and nematodes are repelled by that musky scent that I actually like. According to an article I read in the Tallahassee Democrat, marigolds, like mint, also are good mosquito repellents. A compound found in marigolds and mint are actually used in many commercially produced mosquito repellents.
If all these positives haven’t convinced you it’s time to give marigolds another try, consider that their lacy foliage is a pretty, shiny green and the variety of blossoms available through hybridization is extensive. You can even find varieties that are mum and dahlia-sized but without the worry of Japanese beetles devouring them. Drought resistant, they’ll grow in just about any type of well-drained soil, too.
Marigolds are a revered flower in India… often produced in mass quantities for use as garlands and decorations in weddings and other rituals. In Mexico, marigolds are regarded as the flower of the dead, similar to lilies in Europe and are widely used during Day of the Dead celebrations.
It’s certainly not too late to plant good old marigolds. Perhaps some pots around the patio to ward off mosquitos, a row or two in the garden to protect your tomatoes and come this fall, bring a pot or two indoors long enough to celebrate the dead-on November 1 & 2!
