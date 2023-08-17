Do you dream of beautifully manicured hedges and specimen shrubs that have that sculpted look? The separation of lawns and garden “rooms” with precisely trimmed evergreens… maybe with an ancient concrete bust of David peeking out from its depths? From garden tours to the many books I own, I’m always admiring that well-tended, richly planted landscape that has both impact and serenity just oozing from it.
Hedging provides terrific garden definition and structure to the landscape but if you’ve priced a good old yew (Taxus), arborvitae (Thuja) or any other evergreen shrub, you know it’s mighty expensive even for the smallest examples. Let’s say you’d like to install a nice 60’ hedge of evergreen between you and a neighbor’s property. You’re tired of looking at their propane tank or maybe you’d just like a little separation. Well, a 1-gallon container of a single yew is around $39.99. Let’s say you spread them out every 2’ for the 60’ length, that would be 30 yews, totaling $1,199.70. And those are teeny tiny plants you’re investing in. If you want that hedge to mature faster by buying bigger shrubs, you could spend $6-8,000!
Well, I mentioned this back in 2019 when I was so vexed by deer chewing on my arborvitaes. Eastern Hemlock. Native to all of New England and somewhat unappealing to deer, hemlocks are statuesque evergreen beauties with big, swooping bows of dark green needles and tiny pinecones. At my Dublin property, there’s probably over a hundred little seedling hemlocks at any given time. And, you know what? They make great hedges.
I planted my 60’ long hedge of hemlocks in the summer of 2021. All I did was grab my wheelbarrow and a round pointed shovel and headed to the edge of the woods surrounding my back field. I dug hemlocks that were mostly about a foot tall and at that age, they’re really just spindly seedlings. Going for larger specimens might have been a mistake since the more mast there is above ground, the more root system there would be below ground and with the rocks of Dublin, I was lucky to be able to pry up even the little, tiny ones with their roots still intact. Larger root systems would have been too damaged in the transplanting process.
Partner, Joe, mows on either side of our new “hedge” and I gave the hemlocks their first pruning this spring to encourage branching volume. Despite the mowing, tons of goldenrod and other weeds as well as briars and swamp maples have intermingled with my young evergreens so the other day, I got out my electric hedge trimmer along with three super long extension cords. I gave the whole row a flat-top, including all the weeds and now it slightly resembles a real hedge.
Upon close inspection, you’ll see the hemlocks are all doing just fine and within a year or two, they’ll choke out the weeds as their density increases. A single stray hemlock seedling growing beside a boulder in the back yard, now 6 years old, is a beautiful 6’ round orb that I’m kind of proud of. It’s also nice that, for a change, a feature in my landscape that I think will eventually be quite distinctive hasn’t cost me a penny. It helps that hemlock can withstand heavy shearing which is a good thing because it grows so fast, it could easily get out of hand.
Of course, there is one danger that’s lurking ahead in my hemlock love. No, not poison hemlock. That’s a completely different (deciduous) plant (Conium maculatum L) that resembles Queen Ann’s Lace. The evergreen hemlock is not poisonous. There is a threat to native hemlock, though, by the name of woolly adelgid. A non-native sap-sucking bug from Asia, it’s been proliferating for decades now and kills hemlocks. I’ve seen some examples of it on my property and on my walks up the road. You can identify it by its cotton ball-like little smatterings on the needled branches of hemlock.
The invasive insect is a threat to all eastern hemlock and could devastate our forests. There are chemical treatments for the adelgid and there’s constant research being done. An ideal solution would be to find another insect to battle the bugs. In any event, I’ve got my formal, clipped hedge in the making and my wallet (and partner) thanks me for it. So, next time when you’re thinking of adding an evergreen that takes well to pruning and shaping to your landscape, give hemlock a try. And you can probably find it for free!
