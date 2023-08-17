Do you dream of beautifully manicured hedges and specimen shrubs that have that sculpted look? The separation of lawns and garden “rooms” with precisely trimmed evergreens… maybe with an ancient concrete bust of David peeking out from its depths? From garden tours to the many books I own, I’m always admiring that well-tended, richly planted landscape that has both impact and serenity just oozing from it.

Hedging provides terrific garden definition and structure to the landscape but if you’ve priced a good old yew (Taxus), arborvitae (Thuja) or any other evergreen shrub, you know it’s mighty expensive even for the smallest examples. Let’s say you’d like to install a nice 60’ hedge of evergreen between you and a neighbor’s property. You’re tired of looking at their propane tank or maybe you’d just like a little separation. Well, a 1-gallon container of a single yew is around $39.99. Let’s say you spread them out every 2’ for the 60’ length, that would be 30 yews, totaling $1,199.70. And those are teeny tiny plants you’re investing in. If you want that hedge to mature faster by buying bigger shrubs, you could spend $6-8,000!


