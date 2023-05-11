My family owned a nursery and farmstand for many years in Alstead. It’s now owned by a young family and called Whittaker’s Homestead & Greenhouses. (Pay them a visit if you can!) Mother’s Day weekend was always one of the busiest of the year. Though it was difficult for my siblings and I to celebrate the holiday with our mother because she was always flat-out crazy helping customers in the greenhouses, it was a lovely time to observe people.
There were the folks who just wanted to stop by, grab a beautiful hanging basket for Mom and off they went to deliver it. They were the easiest sales because as long as that basket of bloom was gorgeous, they were happy to grab and go. Young fathers would also show up with their little children in search of the perfect plants for their Mom. Always so cute, the kids were usually excited to be buying a gift for the most important woman in their lives. There’d be occasional disagreements between siblings, but Dad usually could quickly diffuse the situation. And off they’d go, thrilled to bring a surprise home for Mom.
The customers that took even more time were also the ones that I appreciated the most. When the car rolled in, it often took a few minutes for them to get out of the vehicle. Probably a little discussion or just the gathering of necessities wouldn’t be rushed. A thoughtful grown child was bringing Mom to select a gift for herself.
A slower shopping experience, there was usually so much care involved. As a man would lead his mother into the greenhouses, she might stop and admire the hummingbirds buzzing about the feeders, veer into the farmstand and chat with my Mom and Dad a bit. How was the season going? Are your children all grown? I’m glad they’re helping you here this weekend. I’m not getting any younger so I’m hoping to find something that doesn’t take a lot of fuss.
Mom was happy to be on an outing with her adult child. You could usually tell by her face how grateful she was that they were spending time with her. And, she wasn’t to be rushed. Sometimes Mom was quite elderly and took each step with deliberate care. After her fastidious attention to the many plants and blooming baskets, she would select one and both Mom and son or daughter would be at the cash box counter. The woman’s skin was pale, almost translucent yet a warm feeling would be emanating from her. Happiness. Time was being spent just on her. I wondered if she’d done the same thing with her own mother forty or more years ago.
With Mother’s Day soon upon us, there’s probably not a single Mom who wouldn’t appreciate a stroll through a warm, humid greenhouse. Our region is brimming with great locally owned nurseries and greenhouses. In Keene, a visit to Julie’s Garden & Greenhouse out on Gunn Road, past Bretwood Golf Course, is a sweet spot. It’s a beautiful drive and Julie’s displays of blooms never disappoint. Speaking of Blooms, in Swanzey, way down by the airport runway is Sarah’s Windsock Gardens. Because sometimes I can be kind of dense, I didn’t realize until THIS year why Sarah named her business Windsock. Duh! Windsock… airport… ok then! Anyway, go visit Sarah for stunning annuals in full bloom just waiting to light up your Mom’s face. For yet more greenhouse fun, head on over to Marlborough, up the hill on Pleasant Street to Cheshire Floral Farm. At the end of a little residential way, you’ll think you’re lost but you’re not. At the end you’ll see a myriad of greenhouses and benches just loaded with plants, plants, plants! Not just annuals either. Cheshire Floral is loaded with perennials… even in 6-packs! If you’re in downtown Keene, head on into Horse & Buggy Feeds on Dunbar St. Not only will they have flowers for Mom, they also have hummingbird feeders and nectars galore.
How to decide what to do for Mom? No matter what you buy her, the best gift you can give her is time with you.
