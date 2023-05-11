My family owned a nursery and farmstand for many years in Alstead. It’s now owned by a young family and called Whittaker’s Homestead & Greenhouses. (Pay them a visit if you can!) Mother’s Day weekend was always one of the busiest of the year. Though it was difficult for my siblings and I to celebrate the holiday with our mother because she was always flat-out crazy helping customers in the greenhouses, it was a lovely time to observe people.

There were the folks who just wanted to stop by, grab a beautiful hanging basket for Mom and off they went to deliver it. They were the easiest sales because as long as that basket of bloom was gorgeous, they were happy to grab and go. Young fathers would also show up with their little children in search of the perfect plants for their Mom. Always so cute, the kids were usually excited to be buying a gift for the most important woman in their lives. There’d be occasional disagreements between siblings, but Dad usually could quickly diffuse the situation. And off they’d go, thrilled to bring a surprise home for Mom.

