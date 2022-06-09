She's a Lady...

We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Oh my goodness. I’d mentioned in last week’s column that I’ve seen a profusion of lady slippers this year around my home and nearby roadsides and then a colleague shared this gorgeous photo of an entire colony surrounding a garden bench. I emailed Elizabeth from Marlow for permission to use her photo and she replied that this was one of several large groups of lady slippers on her property and that the colony was ever-growing. Thank you for sharing, Elizabeth!
I remember when lady slippers were considered very, very rare and that it was against the law to try to remove them from their natural setting. I recall thinking my Dad had committed a federal crime when he tried to transplant one into our Vermont gardens back in the 70s. I don’t believe it survived, though.
The native pink lady slipper (Cypripedium acaule) is particular about where it wants to live. A woodland plant, the pink lady slipper belongs in the orchid family and depends on a specific type of soil fungus to survive. They’re hard to propagate and do not germinate well from seed under artificial environs according to “Can you dig up pink lady slippers?” at extension.unh.edu. The seeds need the specific fungus to “open” and germinate. Most seeds, similar to the common poultry egg, contain nutrients for the seedling to grow from. With the Cypridedium aucale, as in most orchids, this particular fungus feeds the seedling. The seed contains no nutrients and depends on the fungus to flourish.
Well, it turns out that lady slippers are not really all that rare and it’s technically not illegal to dig them up. However, if you’re thinking about digging them up on someone else’s property, that’s a horse of a different color and you better ask permission.
Supposedly resembling a women’s slipper, I’m not sure who first came up with the description that evolved to the plant’s common name. To me, the flower looks like an internal organ… actually a heart. If you take a close look, there’s actual chambers and all this veining going on in the bulbous bloom. Keep looking. Is there a pulse?
Anyway, our state flower since 1991 is just such a sweet yet tropical looking treat that requires no effort for us gardeners. I’d recommend just admiring when you happen upon them. You see, some beautiful gardens are created by Mother Nature herself.