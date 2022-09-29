I was out clipping some hydrangea plumes Saturday morning to put in a basket for display at my booth at Twin Elm Farm and I suddenly noticed my second favorite scented flower in the garden had unexpectedly burst into bloom… Cimicifuga. Also known as snakeroot and recently reclassified under the Actaea family. It’s a plant I’ve struggled with a bit since taking a division of it from my Mom’s abundant display of it in Alstead. She was a no-fuss gardener so the only special treatment it ever got was plentiful composted cow manure when it was first planted.

With pretty fern-like foliage that loves rich, moist soil and dappled shade, it gets along very well with Astilbe, Solomon’s Seal, hosta and hellebores. My Mom’s plants were always a thick clump about 3’ wide and 4’ tall. Every late summer they’d send up these glorious white candlesticks of bloom that have an incredible, sweet and earthy smell. Interestingly the name cimicifuga means “bedbug repeller” according to Wikipedia. A couple stems in a vase would smell wonderful and you wouldn’t have to worry about pesky bedbugs! Ewww…


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.