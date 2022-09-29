I was out clipping some hydrangea plumes Saturday morning to put in a basket for display at my booth at Twin Elm Farm and I suddenly noticed my second favorite scented flower in the garden had unexpectedly burst into bloom… Cimicifuga. Also known as snakeroot and recently reclassified under the Actaea family. It’s a plant I’ve struggled with a bit since taking a division of it from my Mom’s abundant display of it in Alstead. She was a no-fuss gardener so the only special treatment it ever got was plentiful composted cow manure when it was first planted.
With pretty fern-like foliage that loves rich, moist soil and dappled shade, it gets along very well with Astilbe, Solomon’s Seal, hosta and hellebores. My Mom’s plants were always a thick clump about 3’ wide and 4’ tall. Every late summer they’d send up these glorious white candlesticks of bloom that have an incredible, sweet and earthy smell. Interestingly the name cimicifuga means “bedbug repeller” according to Wikipedia. A couple stems in a vase would smell wonderful and you wouldn’t have to worry about pesky bedbugs! Ewww…
Anyway, this is the last Intrepid Gardener for the season and, as usual, I’m ending it with the same advice I give every year. Plant some bulbs. All the garden centers are loaded with bins of them right now and for good reason. Folks buy a lot of them because the number of perennial plants available in bulb form is incredible and they’re perhaps the easiest thing in the world to plant. Especially if you’d like to attempt mass planting. You know… that beautiful carpet of blue scilla I’ve admired on School Street in Keene over the years and featured here. Well, now’s the time to plant it. Take a break from garden cleanup and spend a day planting bulbs. You will be so glad you did come spring and summer.
Crocus: If I were to tell you a single bulb to plant if that’s all you could do, it would be crocus. Every year come late March/early April, my sister sends me a photo of her crocus in bloom in Londonderry. Like a tonic for that winter depression, some blooming crocus while it’s still only in the 40s and snow isn’t out of the question is sure to lift anyone’s spirits. Crocus are teeny tiny so plant at least 30 and if you put them right up next to your house where they’ll benefit from the warmth of the foundation, they’ll bloom super early.
Daffodil: What a workhorse these beauties are! They’re perky, pretty and there’s a ton of sunny varieties to be found. A few clumps of 7 or 9 scattered about your lawns and gardens are another very early winter doldrums banisher. All they ever ask is that you let their foliage brown on their own rather than clipping it back after bloom time. They need to re-supply their bulbs with nutrients through the photosynthesis of a full growing season. Letting the foliage of bulb plants naturally wither over time is necessary for all of them to keep them strong and producing blooms in the future. If you hate the look of flopped over daffodil or tulip leaves, just plant them where other perennials will soon fill in and camouflage them.
Lilies: My absolute favorite are Oriental lilies and at the top of that list for me is the robust, enchanting all-white Casa Blanca. My Dad was over for dinner one weeknight in August and he was enthralled by the dozen or so plants in my boulder garden that were just loaded with their giant, heavenly scented blooms. Plant a bunch of these throughout your perennial gardens. You can thank me later for the advice. They’re absolutely stunning as dusk begins to set in and they seem to glow. There’s a ton of Oriental lily varieties as there are both Asiatic and daylilies. Lilies require no work and they reward you big time.
All the Rest: The flowering onion, also known as allium is a garden essential with their big balls of bloom that serve as wonderful accents throughout the gardens. Tulips, of course, are also an essential. They do require a good bi-yearly bone meal feeding to keep them blooming from year to year. Or, simply replace them each year with one of the thousands of color and bloom style varieties available. Hyacinth can easily be forced indoors and give your kitchen a nice spring scent and then can be planted in your garden for reliable future spring blooms. Finally… scilla. Specifically blue scilla. There’s a bunch of varieties and I’m still prodigiously trying various locations around my lawns where they’ll really take hold and flourish so that someday, I, too, can have a spring carpet of blue.
