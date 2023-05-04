Plant Sales & Garden Clubs 2023

I can’t tell you how happy I am to be updating the ELF plant sales and garden clubs roundup! If you’re like me, you’ve already been outside, in between the rain showers, and started working on your gardens and landscape. Gardeners are busy folks right now. We all tend to look at the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as a sort of deadline to complete the bulk of our gardening tasks to successfully kick off the growing season. Unneeded pressure? You bet. Almost impossible to ignore? Again, yes. We’re creatures of habit. In reality, you could establish a brand new planter of gorgeous annuals in early July and it would be stunning within a couple weeks. Tomatoes love heat so if you don’t get those Nightshade beauties in the ground ‘til the end of June… you’ll be fine and will still have more tomatoes than you know what to do with.

There are some seasoned gardeners who not only embrace their own yard and garden tasks but also join others with the tending of municipal gardens, hold fundraising plant sales and get together just to chat gardening. They’re garden club members and I bow to their dedication and selflessness. Lucky for all of us, we’ve got plenty of them here in our region. Without them, those town gazebos and parks might not look as lush and manicured as they do. Public works departments typically only have time for maintenance of these shared spaces… think mowing and facilities upkeep. It’s usually garden clubs who put the frosting on our botanical cake.

