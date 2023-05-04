Plant Sales & Garden Clubs 2023

I can’t tell you how happy I am to be updating the ELF plant sales and garden clubs roundup! If you’re like me, you’ve already been outside, in between the rain showers, and started working on your gardens and landscape. Gardeners are busy folks right now. We all tend to look at the upcoming Memorial Day weekend as a sort of deadline to complete the bulk of our gardening tasks to successfully kick off the growing season. Unneeded pressure? You bet. Almost impossible to ignore? Again, yes. We’re creatures of habit. In reality, you could establish a brand new planter of gorgeous annuals in early July and it would be stunning within a couple weeks. Tomatoes love heat so if you don’t get those Nightshade beauties in the ground ‘til the end of June… you’ll be fine and will still have more tomatoes than you know what to do with.
There are some seasoned gardeners who not only embrace their own yard and garden tasks but also join others with the tending of municipal gardens, hold fundraising plant sales and get together just to chat gardening. They’re garden club members and I bow to their dedication and selflessness. Lucky for all of us, we’ve got plenty of them here in our region. Without them, those town gazebos and parks might not look as lush and manicured as they do. Public works departments typically only have time for maintenance of these shared spaces… think mowing and facilities upkeep. It’s usually garden clubs who put the frosting on our botanical cake.
I also can’t say enough about attending garden club plant sales. These same gardeners venture out into their own mature perennial patches and lovingly divide their plants to pass along to others… usually at remarkably low prices. Let’s take a peek at the garden clubs here in our happy valley. I can’t promise the list to be complete but I’ve done my best with the help of some folks in the know. Please email me at elfweekly@keenesentinel.com if I’ve missed a club or annual sale so I can add it to my notes for next year!
Garden Club of Dublin, website: www.gardenclubofdublin.com, founded in 1928, a member of The Garden Club of America; Site last updated in 2022.
Old Homestead Garden Club, Keene & Swanzey area, member of New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.; president: Dian Mathews; email: oldhomestead@nhfgc.org; https://www.facebook.com/p/Old-Homestead-Garden-Club Plant Sale Alert! Annual Spring Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 8am to 1pm; First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Annuals from Fairview Farm in Whately, MA, dynamite perennials from member gardens, house plants and veggie seedlings.
Monadnock Garden Club, Monadnock region, member of The Garden Club of America, Website: www.monadnockgardenclub.org; Facebook: www.facebook.co/MonadnockGardenClub Plant Sale Alert! Saturday, May 20, 9-12am, Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St., Keene
Marlborough Garden Club, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064556389391. Plant Sale Alert! Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29, 9-4pm, 102 Main St., Marlborough. On offer will be tulips, daffodils, mixed bulb pots donated by Marlborough Greenhouses, donated plant material from both Julie’s Garden and Cheshire Floral Farm as well as club members personal plant divisions. Cash & check only.
New Friends of Ashuelot River Park, West St., Keene. Dian Mathews from the Old Homestead Garden Club let me know last spring that this revived group began their efforts in the summer of 2021 in the expansive park and is in dire need of volunteers to join… not only with hands in the dirt but with other tasks such as social media. From member, Dian Mathews: “We will be meeting at 9 AM every FIRST SATURDAY of the month during the growing season. We welcome anyone who would like to garden, weed, prune and combat invasives. We are Master Gardeners who will teach you or garden beside you. All persons interested in playing in the dirt are welcome! This is a beautiful city park which needs all of our help.” Anyone interested can inquire at ashuelotfriends@gmail.com or PO Box 1182, Keene, NH 03431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.