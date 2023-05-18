Pity Poor Pachysandra…

I’ve had a problem in the gardens for a few years now and this season I’m determined to fix it. I call it my flat rock garden. When we had the land cleared and contoured, I asked the contractor to create a mound and put a particular long, flat rock on top to serve as a bench. He did so and it turned out exactly as I’d asked him to do. Then I went about planting around the big stone. A couple slow-growing Alberta Spruces on the backside and then various perennials all around.
If you go back and read that paragraph again, you might be able to tell right from the start what my problems are. First, the contractor made a mound of dirt while contouring the just-cleared wooded site. Well, guess what that dirt was made up of? Acidic clay and rocks. Not a nice rich, organic loam. Just the soil that he scraped together from what he had to work with which was formerly the forest floor.
The second clue in my tale of woes was the “various perennials” I planted in my new garden. Aside from the two spruces (which have done just fine by the way… they like acid soil,) I put in a decorative grass, Miscanthus sinsensis, two red peonies, a white hydrangea, perennial geranium, sedum Autumn Joy, a medium height phlox, a coppery sedum, an Asiatic lily, a daylily, Shasta daisies, hardy anemone and at least a handful of others I can’t remember. Do you see the problem here? This writer is a serial plant shopper! One of this, one of that, oh and I really like that so I’ll just grab one. It’s like a crazy quilt of plants with no design to it. Worse yet, each year the plants seem to get smaller instead of bigger and more robust. It’s because the soil is bad. My crazy quilt might as well be a baby blanket.
This year, I vowed to make a change out there in the flat rock garden. I’ve dug out 90% of the perennials and transplanted them to a holding bed. Fairly easy task since they had shrunk to tiny… except the poor peonies. Strangely, they did pretty well in the clay. Next, I’m going to dig out 80% of the soil. The 2 evergreens will stay where they are since they’re flourishing and help add to the structure. I’ll replace the soil with a 50/50 mix of loam and compost delivered last year from Achille Agway (because this was supposed to have been last year’s project.) And then I’m going to plant in layers. I’ve got pretty much planned it out. (Subject to change since this is me after all.)
Circling the flat rock will be white peonies interspersed with white Casa Blanca Oriental lilies. The next band of plants to circle the bed will be pachysandra. Often maligned and considered too common, I say pffft! I personally love pachysandra. A Glossy evergreen groundcover, it fills in nicely due to its underground rhizomes, is a nice deep emerald green color and grows in a nice, elegantly uniform manner. Despite it being considered somewhat “common” and unworthy, I don’t see a lot of it in gardens nowadays. I think it got a bad reputation because it was so heavily used in the 80s and 90s that now people shy away from it. Anyway, the only concern I have is that pachysandra likes dappled shade… not constant sun. I’ve watched the shadow pattern of a nearby oak and it casts a couple hours of shade on the garden right when the sun is hottest so I’m hoping all will be fine.
I’m still debating the final ring or two. Should I keep just the white and green theme or dare I introduce a swath of coppery sedum with the final ring being white creeping phlox? I already have that mid-height violet-blooming phlox that would be good to repurpose. I’ll let you know what I come up with but right now I’m flummoxed about phlox!
