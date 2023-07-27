For eight days in early July, I was lucky enough to be immersed in the beautiful countryside of southern France with partner, Joe, and two friends. We’d planned the trip this past winter and at the time it just seemed like a distant dream. When we touched down in Nice on July 2, the dream continued. Only this wasn’t a dream. It was real.

We rented a hillside house in the medieval town of Grimaud. Distinctive for its castle ruins that sits at the very top of the hill, Grimaud is just a 15-minute drive to St. Tropez and the Mediterranean Sea. While a day trip exposed us to the hot bustle of St. Tropez city life, replete with constant motorbikes passing on each side of our rented compact car, once we reached the gate of our house, an almost surreal tranquility descended.

