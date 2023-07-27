For eight days in early July, I was lucky enough to be immersed in the beautiful countryside of southern France with partner, Joe, and two friends. We’d planned the trip this past winter and at the time it just seemed like a distant dream. When we touched down in Nice on July 2, the dream continued. Only this wasn’t a dream. It was real.
We rented a hillside house in the medieval town of Grimaud. Distinctive for its castle ruins that sits at the very top of the hill, Grimaud is just a 15-minute drive to St. Tropez and the Mediterranean Sea. While a day trip exposed us to the hot bustle of St. Tropez city life, replete with constant motorbikes passing on each side of our rented compact car, once we reached the gate of our house, an almost surreal tranquility descended.
From the large, elevated porch we all quickly grew to love as our epicenter of the vacation, we could look out across a valley of rolling hills of villages, vineyards and olive trees, accented with those pencil-shaped cypress trees I’d always imagined in Italy. Given our proximity to Italy, this made sense and should have been expected but for me the landscape had a magical quality about it. I’d only been to Europe once before… London and northern England. The South of France was a whole new experience for me.
Hot yet arid in July, the palm trees and bougainvillea reminded me of Florida, yet the dryness and mountainous topography gave it a California feel. The owner of the property had warned us that she hadn’t done plantings this year due to drought and water restrictions, but the terraced grounds were still resplendent with all kinds of trees and shrubs not seen in New England. There were rosemary hedges that I loved running my hands over and various other trees and bushes on the grounds I’d normally only see growing in pots back home.
Every day we embarked on some sort of excursion adventure. Typically, in the countryside since we realized that the seaside cities were a bit too congested and nerve-wracking… similar to touristy coastal towns in the US. We’d head out with a destination in mind, Joe at the helm of the little stick shift car up and up the hills along cliff-sides and hairpin turns. I’d sometimes relinquish the shotgun seat to our friend Melissa who was much better at navigating with Joe than I was. In the backseat with friend Peter, I’d have flashes of car sicknesses as we wound along the roads… so narrow with drivers more familiar with the roads flying by us at every opportunity. The views, though, were amazing.
We’d get home mid-afternoon, having stopped at the local Intermarche grocery store, and head out to the porch for a lunch of cheeses, olives, cured meats and a baguette. As cliché’ as that might sound, it was also completely fitting and satisfying. After, there’d be naps, lounging poolside or curling up in a porch chair with a good book as we’d gaze across the vista and continue to be astounded.
