For the first annual art and garden tour to be put on by the Jaffrey Civic Center this weekend (see accompanying article in this issue,) I thought I’d go visit one of the gardens on the tour to get the word out a little more. The tour sounds cool. Visit gardens while artists plein aire create beautiful works before your eyes. What’s not to love about that? It’s happening on Saturday the 9th and culminates in a “wet paint” sale and reception. Go to jaffreyciviccenter.com for details and tickets.
I visited the home of Shannon and Chris Tremblay on Nutting Road in Jaffrey. Just the 8-minute ride over from Dublin was beautiful on a warm but breezy afternoon. They own the old Coll’s family farmhouse that was built in the 1800s and you can still envision what it might have looked like as a working farm… replete with perhaps an old barn’s foundation made up of wonderfully aged granite boulders.
Shannon and I were a match regarding garden knowledge. We both know enough to identify and really talk plants but without feeling the need to recite Latin names with every other breath. She and her husband have owned the property for 20 years. A wonderful stretch for her perennials to mature in and her garden plans to evolve. There was a great view from the perennial gardens so her pathways and blooms made a terrific foreground for the bucolic backdrop.
Shannon first started gardening in containers while living in an apartment in Fitchburg, Massachusetts but as their family expanded and Shannon’s interest in gardening expanded, they were lucky to happen upon this storied old property. I’m a clematis freak so the first thing that struck me was the first thing you see as you find the door to the house… a lush looking purple, perhaps “Jackmanii” loping its robust self up a post.
There were some colorful bursts of annuals scattered about within easy reach for watering’s sake, but the bulk of the gardens were perennials. Echinacea, baptisia, columbine, iris (both bearded and Japanese,) lilies, bleeding hearts and more. Shannon had decided to downsize a bit and stop vegetable gardening but husband, Chris, took up the reins of that. He built a really neat geometric raised bed area that felt like a small labyrinth. They put my boring long rectangles to shame and I wished I had an aerial view of it all.
I’ll stop yammering away here because this piece is really about the photos. I hope they tempt you to go visit Shannon and Chris’ gardens and participate in the whole tour, too!
