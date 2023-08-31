Not easy being green? Try brown with warts.

Hey! Whoa Nelly! What was that all about? Here I was, minding my own business. Staying cool under an inch or so of soil. The next thing I know, I’m being lifted, dirt bedding and all and then flung back on the ground like a sack of potatoes. It’s a wonder I didn’t slip a disk! And all this just so you can plant some mangy looking plant you bought at Home Depot? Really?

I’d like you to know a few things about me. Then maybe you’ll show me a little more respect. First, do you even know who I am? I’m not a frog. I’m a toad. I’m known as the American Toad… Bufo (Anaxyrus) americanus to be exact. My range is most of the eastern US and Canada. I’m one of two types of toads found here in NH. My cousin is the fowler toad but you don’t see him all that often. Just because I’m common doesn’t mean I’m not special, mind you.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.