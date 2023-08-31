Not easy being green? Try brown with warts.

Hey! Whoa Nelly! What was that all about? Here I was, minding my own business. Staying cool under an inch or so of soil. The next thing I know, I’m being lifted, dirt bedding and all and then flung back on the ground like a sack of potatoes. It’s a wonder I didn’t slip a disk! And all this just so you can plant some mangy looking plant you bought at Home Depot? Really?
I’d like you to know a few things about me. Then maybe you’ll show me a little more respect. First, do you even know who I am? I’m not a frog. I’m a toad. I’m known as the American Toad… Bufo (Anaxyrus) americanus to be exact. My range is most of the eastern US and Canada. I’m one of two types of toads found here in NH. My cousin is the fowler toad but you don’t see him all that often. Just because I’m common doesn’t mean I’m not special, mind you.
You’re pretty darn lucky to have me staying at your less than luxurious property by the way. Did you know I consume up to 1,000 insects in a day? I’m strictly a meat eater and my preferences are worms, slugs, ants and spiders. If some human happens to shove me in a jar or terrarium for “learning purposes,” I’ll also eat meal worms though they’re not as tasty as my wild-caught favorites. Nothing like a juicy wolf spider to get you going in the morning!
Thank you in advance for keeping an eye out for me when you’re mowing your lawn. You didn’t realize it, but you cut cousin Bill’s head clean off last weekend. What a horrible way to go. If you do see me in front of your loud machine, please veer around me. That grass isn’t going anywhere. If you must move me, pick me up gently but I’m going to warn you. I’m probably going to pee a little bit in your hand. It’s just one of my natural defense mechanisms. Nothing to worry about. Just wash your hands for crying out loud! And don’t even bother crying about getting warts from me. Total myth.
I do have one other little bodily secretion I might as well clue you in on. It’s called bufotoxin and I might release a little bit of it from my parotoid glands if I’m feeling threatened. It’s kind of a milky substance that tastes bad and is mildly poisonous. It won’t hurt you, human. You’re too big. If that sorry excuse for a dog you insist on keeping “mistakenly” puts me in their mouth, however, that’ll be the last time they’ll do it. Kind of funny actually to see them running around, foaming at the mouth!
There’s one creature that isn’t fazed by my little bufotoxin cocktail and they’re my mortal enemy. Mister garter snake. Yep. Him and his hognose cousin don’t seem to be bothered a bit by my secretion. I might blow my body up like a balloon so I won’t fit down that killer’s narrow throat. It doesn’t always work though. And, yes, word did get around last year when you saw only the head and front paws of my sweet cousin Lucy hanging out of a garter’s mouth. We know you hesitated and wondered if you should intervene but then walked on by. Poor Lucy was lunch.
Unlike those greenies, I’m a land lover. I only seek out bodies of water when it’s time for me and missus to get a little busy if you know what I mean. I’ve got this seductive kind of long trilling sound I make when I’m feeling in the mood. You’ve heard it hundreds of times. Probably thought it was a bird! I’m not that great a swimmer so once the date is over with the little lady, I’m out of there. Sure. I’ll call her Angel of the Morning. I’m a loner so don’t go getting attached.
Now here’s something else you probably didn’t know. I shed my skin 3 or 4 times a year… even more often when I’m still young. I take that whole outfit off in one single piece. Then I eat it. Yes. You heard that right. I eat my castoff clothing. It’s good for me! So much nicer than you humans and your dogs, flaking off little bits of yourself constantly, never giving a thought to the mess you’re leaving behind. Yuck!
So, see all the things you’ve learned about me today? It was my pleasure enlightening you. So the next time you drag home some half dead Agastache or Peony, how about just a gentle raking through the soil to make sure I’m not having a little siesta before you go plunging that round-pointed shovel in. I know you’re still haunted over that shovel incident with cousin Ricky over in the composted manure pile. It’s been five years but I can still see it in your eyes. Well, good. Glad we’ve come to an understanding.
