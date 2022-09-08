No, it's not the goldenrod...

Every year in late summer and early fall I’ll hear friends and colleagues complaining about their allergies and the number one plant that gets blamed is goldenrod (Solidago spp.) It’s an understandable mistake. Goldenrod puts on a huge show at this time of year and there’s more than 20 varieties that grow here in New England, with heights up to 60” and big, bold frothy plumes of bright yellow bloom. The real culprit is much more subdued in comparison. Ragweed. Ragweed (Ambrosia spp.) is what’s really sending folks to the antihistamine aisle at the drugstore.
Ragweed is a companion plant to goldenrod of sorts in that it shares the same bloom time and is often found growing right alongside it. It doesn’t draw your attention, though, because its flowers are an unremarkable green. What makes ragweed the big baddie when it comes to seasonal allergies is that its pollen is wind-born according to “Give a Nod to Goldenrod” by Meredith Gallogly at grownativemass.org. It relies on the wind to carry its pollen to other ragweed plants to fertilize them. Pollen carried by wind is an allergy trigger to many people. Goldenrod, on the other hand, relies on insects carrying its pollen from plant to plant. That said, if you stuck your nose right up to a big bunch of goldenrod bloom and inhaled deeply, you could probably suck in some pollen which might cause an allergic reaction.
Goldenrod is an important native wildflower that grows in almost all states with the exception of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. It is a food source for many bees, wasps, butterflies, moths, beetles, ants and flies. In the wintertime it also provides seed for birds and its woody stems form a canopy for shelter under the snow for all sorts of small creatures.
Interestingly, as I was doing research for this piece, it turns out you can order many different varieties of goldenrod from nurseries and seed companies. Who would have thought?! Also, interestingly, goldenrod is an unwanted guest in Europe. In an article titled “Invasive Goldenrod is Killing Europe’s Ants and Butterflies” by John R. Platt at blogs.scientificamerican.com, various varieties of the plant have taken hold in Europe and due to its resilience and adaptability, is crowding out native plants.
As we gardeners learn over time, every living thing has a reason for being but there’s also a careful balance in nature. The ants and butterflies in Europe have evolved to eat the native plants and their nectar of their continent. A newcomer like the bold and strong goldenrod might not carry the nutrients that European insects have come to rely on to flourish. If the robust goldenrod starts choking out the native plants the insects rely on, their survival is put in peril.
So, is goldenrod invasive? No… in that it’s a native here in New England. Ubiquitous and bold? Yes. Invasive? No. As I was getting up close and personal with the goldenrod in my little back field, I noticed that goldenrod bloom has a sweet, subtle scent. The big fuzzy bunches of bloom were covered with bees of various size and species. A few moths were fluttering from plant to plant, too. As the old saying goes, familiarity breeds contempt. But, in the case of goldenrod or any number of our native flowers… maybe we should approach these everyday things in life with a fresh eye and open mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.