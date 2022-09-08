No, it's not the goldenrod...
Michael Breshears

Every year in late summer and early fall I’ll hear friends and colleagues complaining about their allergies and the number one plant that gets blamed is goldenrod (Solidago spp.) It’s an understandable mistake. Goldenrod puts on a huge show at this time of year and there’s more than 20 varieties that grow here in New England, with heights up to 60” and big, bold frothy plumes of bright yellow bloom. The real culprit is much more subdued in comparison. Ragweed. Ragweed (Ambrosia spp.) is what’s really sending folks to the antihistamine aisle at the drugstore.

Ragweed is a companion plant to goldenrod of sorts in that it shares the same bloom time and is often found growing right alongside it. It doesn’t draw your attention, though, because its flowers are an unremarkable green. What makes ragweed the big baddie when it comes to seasonal allergies is that its pollen is wind-born according to “Give a Nod to Goldenrod” by Meredith Gallogly at grownativemass.org. It relies on the wind to carry its pollen to other ragweed plants to fertilize them. Pollen carried by wind is an allergy trigger to many people. Goldenrod, on the other hand, relies on insects carrying its pollen from plant to plant. That said, if you stuck your nose right up to a big bunch of goldenrod bloom and inhaled deeply, you could probably suck in some pollen which might cause an allergic reaction.

