When Laina Barakat took over as Executive Director of Monadnock Music seven years ago, she was interested in honoring the past. The organization had been producing events for half a century. She began to dig in the archives for inspiration. There she found a black and white pamphlet advertising a garden tour sponsored by Monadnock Music. As a gardener it piqued her interest, but she found it curious that the tour was missing the main mission of the organization - music. Bakarat finally married the two five years ago when she created the Progressive Garden Party, one part concert, one part garden tour, and one part dinner party.

Progressive dinners were a short-lived fad in the 1950s and 1960s where guests traveled from house to house to experience each course in a new location. Car culture was in its heyday and the travel staved off the usual after-to-dinner torpor. In our region, we are often separated many miles from our intended recreation and driving long distances is the norm. We often engage, perhaps without realizing, in less organized progressive events like annual art tours, woolen tours, or sugar shack visits. Most of the time, we just muddle along, google maps choosing our next destination. It is a rare treat to have to have such a curated progressive event. In this one, we have the opportunity to follow the path of the pollinator, one garden to the next.

