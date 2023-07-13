When Laina Barakat took over as Executive Director of Monadnock Music seven years ago, she was interested in honoring the past. The organization had been producing events for half a century. She began to dig in the archives for inspiration. There she found a black and white pamphlet advertising a garden tour sponsored by Monadnock Music. As a gardener it piqued her interest, but she found it curious that the tour was missing the main mission of the organization - music. Bakarat finally married the two five years ago when she created the Progressive Garden Party, one part concert, one part garden tour, and one part dinner party.
Progressive dinners were a short-lived fad in the 1950s and 1960s where guests traveled from house to house to experience each course in a new location. Car culture was in its heyday and the travel staved off the usual after-to-dinner torpor. In our region, we are often separated many miles from our intended recreation and driving long distances is the norm. We often engage, perhaps without realizing, in less organized progressive events like annual art tours, woolen tours, or sugar shack visits. Most of the time, we just muddle along, google maps choosing our next destination. It is a rare treat to have to have such a curated progressive event. In this one, we have the opportunity to follow the path of the pollinator, one garden to the next.
“To me the event is both relaxing and uplifting. The beauty of nature combined with the culinary beauty. And the music elevates into a creatively stimulated and unique experience,” says Barakat.
Barakat works with local garden clubs in the area to find three feature gardens. She tries not to repeat venues two years in a row. She also lines up the local chefs to cater the progressive meal. This year’s menu is still being finalized, but she knows the evening will end with catering by Frisky Cow Gelato and Eat More Cake.
Artistic Director, Rafael Popper-Keizer, has lined up four musicians for the day including himself on cello, accompanied by Jan Halloran on clarinet, Margaret Phillips on bassoon, and an additional violinist.
This year’s Progressive Garden Party takes place on Saturday, July 22nd, with a rain date of July 29th. It features three neighboring locations in Peterborough and Hancock. The event starts with appetizers and at the home of Michael Gordon in Peterborough. It then progresses on to the home of Amy and Tim Riley, also in Peterborough. The Riley gardens cover 1.5 acres of converted lawn, featuring a winding meadow of grasses and perennials, a grove of river birches, and a semi-circular terrace. Three of the gardens also feature work by a local sculpture.
The event ends at the home of Marci Smoger in Hancock, NH. Smoger, a sculptor in ceramics and mixed media, approaches her garden as an artist.
“I’m not a symmetrical person,” she says “I like color and texture.”
In the summer, Smoger’s garden is her medium, but that doesn’t mean that she completely forgets about her other work. Her garden is studded with sculpture, both her own and that of Michigan-based ceramicist, Mark Chatterley.
In Smoger’s garden, a natural chaos is encouraged, each plant eagerly intertwining with its neighbor, new volunteer plants showing up daily. Change is the one guarantee, she reflects.
“No matter what nonsense is going on in the world, something is going to come up. You don’t know what it’s going to be or where it’s going to be. And then I just play. I use the opportunity to edit,” says Smoger.
Smoger has created winding pathways through her 3-acre site on Powder Mill Pond, long enough for her elderly dog to wander for an hour and a half. Also, long enough for someone with a drink in hand, to get lost to the world for an hour and half, the music amplifying and distorting softly across the water.
Tickets are still available through the website monadnockmusic.org. Also on the website is information regarding the organization’s other summer events, including free village concerts, possibly in a town near you.
