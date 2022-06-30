Sometimes you’ll know someone for a long time and then you find out another aspect about them that totally takes you by surprise. This very thing happened recently and aside from the surprise, it reminded me what a small world we live in. My friend (and fellow ELF writer) Ruth Blais Thompson emailed me about a lovely garden party and plant swap she went to and thought it would make a nice story for Intrepid Gardener.
She told me about her friend’s beautiful gardens and how meticulously kept they were. Her friend’s name is Lori Guyette. Well, you may also know Lori Guyette as I do because she’s been a nurse at Cheshire Medical Center for over 40 years. I met her back in the 80s when she was Dr. Dennis Swartout’s nurse and instantly knew I liked her. The Sentinel ran an article about her in the Local Heroes magazine about all the heroes in our community during COVID. She gave me my first COVID shot on a cold, drizzly day at the Krif Road site.
Well, not only is she a terrific nurse, but she’s also a passionate gardener as well. When I talked to her the other day, I asked her what her favorite perennial is, and she said columbine. She’s got many colors in her garden. We also talked about dirt. If you’ve been following my column, you’ll know I go on and on about how poor the soil is here in Dublin. Lots of my perennials get smaller every year instead of bigger and it’s because I haven’t improved the soil enough. Lori’s faced with the same predicament in her Swanzey gardens, too, but she looks on the bright side… She gets to buy more plants!
When her husband passed away years ago, she sold their big old Chesterfield house because it was too much for her. She bought a condo and began gardening in her new space. A few differences of opinion with the HOA and just generally not liking the condo lifestyle, Lori dropped the condo like a hot potato and had a brand new house built in Swanzey. And with just enough acreage so she could spread her wings again. She hasn’t looked back since.
Lori’s most recent project is a more modern garden that involves yards and yards of stone instead of mulch or lawn. A few well-placed boulders, the granite stone and select plantings give it a minimalist, Zen-like feel. She insists she’s not particular to any one style though and buys and plants what catches her eye. She also likes garden accents and sculpture but swears she’ll never have the mushroom-butt caricatures we’re all familiar with. Whether it’s her warmth and caring as a nurse or her lovely welcoming gardens, Lori Guyette grows relationships and she grows plants!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.