If you’re like me, you’re probably still in the middle of all those start-of-the-season garden chores you thought you’d be done with by Memorial Day. Well, try as we might, it’s virtually impossible to get everything done as quickly as we like. We gardeners are optimists and we’re ambitious! Sometimes, though, you need to pull yourself away from that jewel weed that seems to be popping up everywhere in the vegetable patch, from those shrubs that still need to be shaped and that gravel path that’s never perfect (or in my case imperfect by a long shot!) Take some time away from toiling in your dirt and go visit some other folks’ gardens. It will inspire and re-energize you. I promise.
If you haven’t been invited to an afternoon garden party, no worries! The always dependable Garden Conservancy is once again hosting Open Days this summer and there’s some beautiful gardens to see right here in the Monadnock Region. The Garden Conservancy, a non-profit established in 1989 out of upstate New York was created to “preserve, share and celebrate America’s gardens and diverse gardening traditions for the education and inspiration of the public” according to their website, gardenconservancy.org. Membership is not required to participate in the garden tours during Open Days but if you choose to become a member, there’s several benefits included such as discounts to garden tours, member-only invitations to events and lots of printed and digital gardening info you’ll receive.
With or without membership, you must buy tickets to the specific gardens you’d like to view in advance. Walk-in paid admission is no longer being offered. This began during COVID but is here to stay. Open Days gardens are private gardens you’re entering, and the advance ticket purchase allows the owner to control just how many people will be tromping through their beautiful grounds. While an honor to have one’s garden included on Open Days, it’s also a lot of work and is simply from their desire to share with fellow gardeners… they’re not compensated in any way. Go online to gardenconservancy.org and buy your tickets now! There’s two Open Days coming right up… one in Cheshire County and one in Hillsborough County. Then, in September, there’s a Monadnock region Open Day so you’ll surely find one or all three to fit your busy schedule!
Cheshire County, NH Open Day, Saturday, June 17
Gardens of Ellen & Bruce Clement, Westmoreland: A new garden to join the Conservancy tour list, the Clement garden is one I visited back in 2021 and wrote an article about. It’s just lovely. “2024 will mark fifty years that we have lived, loved, and raised a family on this twenty-acre hillside farm. For most of those years we raised sheep on the 15 acres of hillside pasture. Although we always had a large vegetable garden and Ellen made some lovely small flower gardens, it wasn’t until 2004 that we started to seriously turn our attention to developing a variety of gardens. They now include, in addition to our vegetable garden, a cottage garden, a conifer garden, a shade/hosta garden, a terraced rock garden, a tea house in a woodland area that overlooks a stream & small pond, an arbor with a water fountain, and quite a bit more. Folks who have visited tell us they feel a sense of peace in our gardens. One friend calls our gardens “magical” and also says, “they have taken what most would find a challenging landscape and made it into a glorious adventure to behold”. We invite you to come visit, spend some time strolling through our gardens, and see if you feel the same.”
Little Brook Farm, Jaffrey: Despite the website stating that this garden is in Beaufort County, rest assured it’s right here in Jaffrey. “The mainstays of these informal gardens are the many older peonies, which should be blooming. Daylilies, coneflowers, poppies, delphinium, and most of all dahlias provide color throughout the summer. Several shadier areas of the property contain quieter plants that seem to take care of themselves and can go unnoticed! Beyond the stable is “The Back 40” where whatever we divide or don’t want in the main gardens find their home around a small swimming pond. A cutting garden contains annuals such as lisianthus, scabiosa, strawflowers, euphorbia, and more.” I don’t know about you but “older peonies” in bloom is reason enough to visit and I’d love to find out what their secret is for protecting their dahlias from the onslaught of Japanese Beetles that devoured mine the couple years I tried them.
For details on the Hillsborough County June garden tours and the Monadnock Region tours in September, check out the Conservancy website. Long after most of our perennials have given up the ghost, I’m curious about those September tours!
