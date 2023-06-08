If you’re like me, you’re probably still in the middle of all those start-of-the-season garden chores you thought you’d be done with by Memorial Day. Well, try as we might, it’s virtually impossible to get everything done as quickly as we like. We gardeners are optimists and we’re ambitious! Sometimes, though, you need to pull yourself away from that jewel weed that seems to be popping up everywhere in the vegetable patch, from those shrubs that still need to be shaped and that gravel path that’s never perfect (or in my case imperfect by a long shot!) Take some time away from toiling in your dirt and go visit some other folks’ gardens. It will inspire and re-energize you. I promise.

If you haven’t been invited to an afternoon garden party, no worries! The always dependable Garden Conservancy is once again hosting Open Days this summer and there’s some beautiful gardens to see right here in the Monadnock Region. The Garden Conservancy, a non-profit established in 1989 out of upstate New York was created to “preserve, share and celebrate America’s gardens and diverse gardening traditions for the education and inspiration of the public” according to their website, gardenconservancy.org. Membership is not required to participate in the garden tours during Open Days but if you choose to become a member, there’s several benefits included such as discounts to garden tours, member-only invitations to events and lots of printed and digital gardening info you’ll receive.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.