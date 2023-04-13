If You Prune it, They Will Come.

Are you ready to get busy? Yes, it’s time to hit the “go” button as we begin another garden season. Early spring is for getting out there, getting dirty and setting the stage for all that garden beauty to come. I’m itching to start raking here in Dublin but it’s still just a little too wet and there’s some pretty good patches of snow here and there. I’ll let these windy April days dry up the lawns for a tad longer and focus on picking up all the limbs and pruning the shrubs that benefit from a trim while they’re still in their dormant stage.
Pruning is beneficial to plants, trees and shrubs because it gets rid of dead or aging wood that has reduced production of either bloom or desired foliage. Pruning promotes new, energetic growth. It also allows you to shape and give your shrubs a more manicured look while at the same time allowing more air circulation amongst branches.
How do we know which trees and shrubs should be pruned at this time of year? There’s some basic rules to keep in mind when you head out there with your loppers. Spring bloomers like forsythia, lilac, magnolia and early blooming fruit trees should not be pruned right now since they’ve already set their flower buds deep inside those little nubs. While it won’t hurt a spring bloomer to be pruned now, you’ll just miss out on the reason why you planted it in the first place. The beautiful blossoms. A very general rule is that if it blooms before June 15, don’t prune it until after it blooms. Remembering to prune shortly after all those petals have dropped can be a challenge but if you wait too long into the season, you’re risking next spring’s blossoms.
It’s a perfect time to prune and shape evergreens right now. Arborvitae, juniper, yews, cypress, spruce, pine and hemlocks are all still dormant so giving them a haircut will let you tame them and encourage new growth. I continue to be amazed at how easy it is to forget that spreading yew was meant to be an attractive foundation shrub… not the room-darkening view blocker it’s become now that it’s almost three quarters the height of the window.
Is it ok to just lop that yew right down to below windowsill height? The answer is maybe. If doing so would only leave you with dense old wood and few needled branches, it’s best not to be so severe. Just like our deciduous trees and shrubs, the needles on conifers are essentially leaves that allow the plant to photosynthesize and feed itself. If there’s plenty of green, then go right ahead. Another general rule for pruning is to shape shrubs in a pyramidal fashion rather than straight up and down. Leaving the plant wider at the bottom and narrower towards the top allows maximum sun exposure for all parts of it.
A good practice that I need to force myself to do is pruning rose bushes now. Roses can be so fickle about winter survival, I’m hesitant to cut any branches with live buds in the spring. This really is the best time to do it, though. By pruning back by a third while the bushes are just starting to emerge from dormancy, you’re encouraging new, strong growth rather than letting the rose spend energy on those too-long lanky branches and old, woody growth. Roses in general thrive on an early spring trim and initial feeding.
It’s also go-time for cutting back ornamental grasses. If you left them to dry out and provide winter interest in the gardens (as well as seed supplies for birds,) they’re probably not looking that great right now. Cutting back grasses nearly to the ground now is much easier than a month from now when new growth has begun. And, of course, all our perennials that completely die back in the winter should be cleaned up if you just didn’t quite get around to it in the fall.
So get out there, breathe in the spring air and those sun’s rays will soon have you warmed up even when it’s still chilly. In a week or two I’ll start raking the lawns. I’m enthusiastic about it now but my zeal will quickly diminish especially after this winter’s big snowpack kept our pups closer to the house if you know what I mean.
