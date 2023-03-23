Grow your own java?
Adobe Stock Photo

As an intrepid gardener, there’s few plants that I’m not curious about growing. Coffee is no different and I’ve often wondered if it’s possible to grow a coffee plant. And what kind of plant do coffee beans grow on? Well, I did a little research as well as chatted with Judy Rogers at Prime Roast Coffee. Yes, it’s possible to grow your own coffee! Don’t start thinking about your own New Hampshire plantation, though.

According to Wiki, the flowering plant, coffea, is a genus of the Rubiaceae family and is native to southern Africa and tropical Asia. There are over 120 species of coffea but just two are the primary varieties used to produce our favorite beverage; Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora. Arabica and Robusta are the common names and Arabica beans make up to 80% of the coffee we consume. It’s a sweeter bean yet Robusta has a higher caffeine content. Coffee is a vitally important commodity crop for Central and South America, the Caribbean and Africa faces the potential for great losses as the regions are more and more affected by climate change.

