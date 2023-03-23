Grow your own java?

As an intrepid gardener, there’s few plants that I’m not curious about growing. Coffee is no different and I’ve often wondered if it’s possible to grow a coffee plant. And what kind of plant do coffee beans grow on? Well, I did a little research as well as chatted with Judy Rogers at Prime Roast Coffee. Yes, it’s possible to grow your own coffee! Don’t start thinking about your own New Hampshire plantation, though.
According to Wiki, the flowering plant, coffea, is a genus of the Rubiaceae family and is native to southern Africa and tropical Asia. There are over 120 species of coffea but just two are the primary varieties used to produce our favorite beverage; Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora. Arabica and Robusta are the common names and Arabica beans make up to 80% of the coffee we consume. It’s a sweeter bean yet Robusta has a higher caffeine content. Coffee is a vitally important commodity crop for Central and South America, the Caribbean and Africa faces the potential for great losses as the regions are more and more affected by climate change.
Coffee plants grow as shrubs and small trees. Their white flowers have a pleasant, sweet smell and the fruit produced is called cherries. A pulpy, sweet fruit flesh surrounds the bean inside and both have high amounts of caffeine. Is it possible to start a coffee plant from a coffee bean? Yes. It is possible. First, though, it’s got to be a green bean… not roasted. Could I just go ask Judy at Prime Roast for a handful of green beans and germinate them? Maybe but maybe not. The green coffee beans that are exported to the US have been processed and probably picked several weeks earlier. Coffee beans need to be relatively fresh for them to germinate so your best bet would be to find some at a nursery or order some beans online specifically meant for germination. Or, try your luck using a handful from your favorite roaster. Out of 15 beans, you’re likely to get at least a couple to germinate.
According to an article Judy shared with me, “Grow Your Own Coffee From Green Coffee Beans” on the coffeeforless.com blog, getting the beans to sprout is just the first step. It’s important to keep your seedlings in a well-drained yet moist potting mixture and out of direct sun. They’re a dappled shade-loving plant. It can take weeks for the first set of real coffee leaves to emerge above the seed leaves so keeping the plant moist yet not swampy can be a challenge. Once those first few true coffee leaves sprout, you’re just about home. A coffee plant will grow as well as any other tropical houseplant. Yes, they still like moist roots and an occasional misting but the care is not as intensive as getting it past the seedling stage.
If all that seems like too much work, but you’d really like those shiny leaves and bean-producing flowers in your own home, you can also buy potted coffee plants online. I’ve never come across a coffee plant at any of our local nurseries and you know I’ve visited just about all of them. Amazon had a nice looking plant in a 4” pot for $13.13 from a company called California Tropicals. I’m tempted!
Now, let’s talk a little dirt. Did you know that your coffee grounds make a wonderful addition to your compost pile? The grounds are rich in nutrients and fiber and even better yet, earthworms love them! When I had a worm farm (brand name was Wormatopia I think) down in my basement, I would dump my compost bucket every few weeks into the layered farm and those worms just went to town on it! Worms present in soil is good for aeration and worm castings (poop) is like gold in your soil.
You can directly top dress with coffee grounds in your garden but it’s important to mix them in with the top two or three inches of the soil so the plants aren’t getting inundated with the acid of the grounds. My advice is to just mix grounds in with your compost for a more balanced organic matter.
Now that the calendar says it’s spring, aren’t you just itching to get out there in the garden?!
